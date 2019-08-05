Robert Kobylski’s first day as superintendent of Davenport Schools has been “a long time coming,” school board member Julie DeSalvo said.
After some setbacks and slowdowns with his Iowa licensure, the school board approved a new contract for Kobylski 4-1 Monday night. Vice President Linda Hayes and Director Clyde Mayfield were absent.
For Kobylski, stepping into his new role — albeit two months later than the first contract called for and just three weeks before the school year starts — is an “absolute privilege.”
“There’s a lot of work to do here,” he said, adding that student achievement is his top priority.
Davenport Schools were legally cited in 2017 for a number of state and federal violations, including systemic problems with individualized education plans for students receiving special education services and the disproportionate placement of students of color in special education and in discipline. Winning back the trust of those affected families, Kobylski said, is going to take more than just telling parents what the district is trying to accomplish.
“We’re going to have to produce results,” he said.
Director Dan Gosa voted against the contract because he thought the annual base salary of $239,000 was too generous, just as he had in February with the first contract. Again, he reiterated his support for Kobylski.
“I don’t think it’s financially responsible for (us to give) as much money as we’re paying,” he said before the vote. “But I support the superintendent and everything else — it’s just the money I don’t agree with.”
After the 2017 citations, the Iowa Department of Education conducted an intensive, on-site Phase II audit to diagnose further problems. As a result of those new citations, the district received conditional accreditation, which requires ongoing corrective actions and deadlines to get the district back on track.
While there wasn’t a legal citation attached, one of the corrective actions was to have a permanent superintendent in place by Aug. 15. With a slew of other August deadlines creeping up, having Kobyslki approved fulfills at least one.
“We’re really looking forward to a new day, a new start, a new beginning for Davenport Community Schools,” DeSalvo said.