The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF), Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School will join forces to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Galve Rooms/Gerber Center of Augustana College.
The event is open to any Quad City area students, parents, educators and counselors interested in learning how to best save for college and will feature Heidi Huiskamp Collins.
Collins is the CEO and founder of Huiskamp Collins Education Planning, LLC and Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. Heidi has over 40 years of investment experience and has been a licensed financial planner helping Quad-City families save for college for close to 20 years.
Huiskamp has a credential of Certified College Planning Specialist (CCPS) from the National Institute of Certified College Planners — the only financial professional in the Iowa to hold this designation and one of three in Illinois.
To RSVP or for more information, contact RIMEF executive director Monta Ponsetto at 309.581.2154 or
monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.
Photos: Geneseo girls basketball defeats Alleman, 60-45
Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) celebrates during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Megan Hulke (15) goes up for a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth dribbles down the court during the first quarter Thursday night in Rock Island. Wirth had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Leafs.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Several players from both teams wrestle for the ball during the second quarter Thursday night at Don Morris Gym in Rock Island. The Leafs beat the Pioneers 60-45.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Danielle Beach (22) dribbles against Alleman's Tyla Thomas (4) during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Audrey Erickson (12) dribbles during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman (12) goes up for a layup against Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Danielle Beach (22) goes up for a 3-pointer during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman head coach Steve Ford during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Mia Kelly goes up for a 3-pointer against Alleman's Ava Brinkman during the third quarter Thursday night in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Allison Griffin (42) goes up for a shot against Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Ava Brinkman (20) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Allison Griffin (42) during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo head coach Scott Hardison reacts to a call during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman head coach Steve Ford during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Mia Kelly (14) goes up for a 3-pointer during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Hanna Kreiner (10) goes up for a layup during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Audrey Erickson (12) goes up for a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) goes up for a shot above Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) and Mia Kelly (14) guard Alleman's Megan Hulke (15) during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Annie Rouse (10), Geneseo's Danielle Beach (22) and Alleman's Ava Brinkman (20) go up for the rebound during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) falls to the court with the rebound during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Audrey Erickson (12) goes up for a layup against Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman (12) during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Audrey Erickson (12) goes up for a layup above Geneseo's Hanna Kreiner (10) during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Mia Kelly (14) goes up for a 3-pointer against Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman players huddle before the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Allison Griffin (42) goes up for a 3-pointer during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman (12) dribbles against Alleman's Ava Brinkman (20) during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth goes up for a shot between Alleman's Carson Wendt (24) and Audrey Erickson (12) during the third quarter Thursday night.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) goes up for a shot against Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Megan Hulke (15) dribbles during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Megan Hulke (15) goes up for a layup against Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman (12) during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Addie Mills (3) blocks a shot by Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Danielle Beach (22) goes up for a layup during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Geneseo player celebrates a basket during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Tyla Thomas (4) passes the ball during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) goes up for a layup past Alleman's Ava Brinkman (20) during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Danielle Beach goes up for a layup past Alleman's Abby Glackin during the third quarter Thursday night in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Mia Kelly (14) goes up for a shot against Alleman's Audrey Erickson (12) during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Danielle Beach (22) dribbles during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Tyla Thomas (4) and Geneseo's Katlyn Seaman (12) race for the loose ball during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Annie Rouse (10) and Ava Brinkman (20) box out Geneseo's Allison Griffin (42) during the third quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Mia Kelly (14), Alleman's Tyla Thomas (4), Alleman's Annie Rouse (10) and Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) go up for the rebound during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Geneseo's Annie Wirth (24) goes up for a layup during the first quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman's Claire Hulke (32) goes up for a 3-pointer during the second quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alleman players celebrate a basket during the fourth quarter, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
