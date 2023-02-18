The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF), Moline Public Schools Foundation and Alleman Catholic High School will join forces to host “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About College Planning” on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Galve Rooms/Gerber Center of Augustana College.

The event is open to any Quad City area students, parents, educators and counselors interested in learning how to best save for college and will feature Heidi Huiskamp Collins.

Collins is the CEO and founder of Huiskamp Collins Education Planning, LLC and Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC. Heidi has over 40 years of investment experience and has been a licensed financial planner helping Quad-City families save for college for close to 20 years.

Huiskamp has a credential of Certified College Planning Specialist (CCPS) from the National Institute of Certified College Planners — the only financial professional in the Iowa to hold this designation and one of three in Illinois.

To RSVP or for more information, contact RIMEF executive director Monta Ponsetto at 309.581.2154 or monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.

