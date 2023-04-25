Augustana College recently announced that Mike Gapen will serve as chairman of the Board of Trustees, following the retirement of John Murabito.

Gapen, a 1991 Augie graduate, currently serves as head of U.S. Economics for Bank of America. He also is a nationally recognized spokesperson for the state of the U.S. economy.

At Augustana, he has led the Financial Health Committee and served on the Presidential Search Committee to select Dr. Andrea Talentino, the college’s ninth president.

Murabito said Gapen had demonstrated passion and commitment to Augie during his four years of service on the board.

“All of this, along with his calm and confident leadership style, makes Mike Gapen exactly the kind of board leader Augustana needs moving forward,” Murabito said in a news release. “I know that Augustana will benefit from Mike’s leadership, and I look forward to handing over the reins to Mike in October.”

Additionally, Dr. Cheryl True (1990 graduate) was selected to serve as vice-chair of the board, filling a role currently held by Wiley S. Adams (1982).

A family medicine specialist in Davenport, True joined the board during the pandemic and was an instrumental adviser while Augie navigated those challenges. Most recently, she served on the Provost Search Committee that led to the selection of Dr. Dianna Shandy.

In the news release announcement, Murabito said True is, “committed to enriching the student experience.”

“We are deeply fortunate to have the talent and the passion that both Mike and Cheryl have demonstrated on the board and just as fortunate to have trustees with such talent and passion, willing to serve the college in these leadership positions,” he said.

Gapen and True were selected during the college’s most recent board meeting.