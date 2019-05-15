Was Bettendorf's emergency closed meeting legal?

Bettendorf sent out notice of an "emergency" closed meeting to discuss Superintendent Mike Raso's competency just before 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, less than 90 minutes before the 5:30 p.m. meeting. The 6 p.m. meeting had been announced more than 24 hours prior.

According to Chapter 21 of Iowa Code, only emergency items that cannot be deferred for 24 hours can have a crashed timeline. What qualifies as an emergency, however, is up to some interpretation.

“The other thing that the law envisions is that, except under the most extraordinary circumstances, if they’re unable to comply with the 24-hour advance notice, it’s simply a matter of scheduling for another day down the road," said Randy Evans of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. "It’s one thing if a tornado rips the roof off of a school and they need to make a decision about what they’re going to do immediately -- that’s what the law is contemplating, not a less than 24-hour notice for the convenience of the board members.”

That said, the school board was under a strict deadline: If they had voted to issue Raso a notice of consideration of termination, it had to be delivered to him by Wednesday, which might not have been possible if the meeting was Wednesday night.

"The law and the Iowa Public Information Board typically grant a fair amount of latitude," Evans said.

When the board secretary has completed the minutes for the meeting, it should have an explanation of what constituted an emergency, according to Iowa Code.