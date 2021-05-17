Annawan graduates 26 on Sunday

ANNAWAN – The 26 seniors in the Annawan High School Class of 2021 were seated several feet apart and wore masks for their commencement ceremony held Sunday on the school’s football field.

Superintendent Matt Nordstrom congratulated the graduates and then turned the program over to Scott Wiesbrook, a member of the Annawan Class of 1992, who gave the address. Wiesbrook graduated from the University of Illinois and is a wetland soil scientist and project leader for soils, and soil judging coach for the University of Illinois and Black Hawk College, East Campus.

Annawan School Board President Jerad Heitzler presented diplomas to the graduates.

Class motto of the Class of 2021 is “Hey look Ma, I made it.” Class colors are white and gold and the class flower is lily.

The graduates are Aubrie Alford, Courtney Baele, Jesslyn Blackert, Jacob Cathelyn, Adam Gerber, Kali Green, Reece Gripp, Zachary Harker, Rhett Hulick, Emily Jagers, Kashev Jaswal, Ria Jaswal, Zachary Kulisek, Ella Manuel and Jasmin Marth.

Also, Dylan Matney, Cali McKibbon, Emily Miller, Zoey Nielsen, Cohner Powers, Abigail Jo Rusk, Kristin Sierens, Maykinzie Solomon, Jared Sterling, Lawren VanUnnik and Sophia Wiesbrook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0