Annawan graduates 26 on Sunday

Annawan seniors show the messages on their graduation caps before commencement exercises on Sunday.
Scott Wiesbrook, a member of the Annawan Class of 1992, was guest speaker at graduation exercises held Sunday in Annawan. Prior to the ceremony, he visited with his niece Sophia Wiesbrook, a member of the Annawan Class of 2021. The speaker graduated form the University of Illinois and is a Wetland Soil Scientist and Project Leader for Soils, and Soil Judging Coach for the University of Illinois and Black Hawk College, East Campus.
Seniors Cali McKibbon, left; Zachary Kulisek and Rhett Hulick were recognized as Illinois State Scholars at Annawan High School graduation ceremonies held Sunday on the football field.
Kristin Sierens relaxes with her shoe off just before lining up for the graduation ceremony Sunday on the Annawan football field.
Annawan Superintendent of Schools Matt Nordstrom congratulates graduating senior Reece Gripp after ceremonies on Sunday in Annawan.
Seven seniors wore white honor cords at Annawan graduation exercises in recognition of their academic achievement of a cumulative grade point of between 4.0 and 4.49. They are, in front from left, Adam Gerber, Jesslyn Blackert, Kali Green, Cohner Powers, Dylan Matney, Aubrie Alford and Abigail Jo Rusk.
Fourteen seniors in the Class of 2021 at Annawan High School wore gold honor cords at Sunday’s graduation ceremony in recognition of their academic achievement, a cumulative grade point of between 4.5 and 5. They are, front from left, Courtney Baele, Ella Roxanne Manuel, Sophia Wiesbrook, Emily Miller, Cali McKibbon, Zoey Nielsen, Ria Jaswal; in back, Emily Jagers, Reece Gripp, Rhett Hulick, Zachary Kulisek, Jacob Cathelyn, Kashev Jaswal and Maykinzie Solomo
Graduating seniors at Annawan High School who are members of FFA wore gold and blue cords. They are, from left, Kristin Sierens, Jesslyn Blackert, Dylan Matney, Sophia Wiesbrook, Jasmin Marth and Zachary Harker.
Aubrie Alford adjusts the graduation cap for Ria Jaswal just before the graduation processional begins in Annawan.
Annawan graduating seniors Cali McKibbon, left, Zoey Nielsen and at right, Adam Gerber chat with Annawan Band instructor Jonathan Smaga prior to commencement exercises.
Annawan seniors Cohner Powers, left, and Jared Sterling give each other a high five as they wait for the graduation processional to begin Sunday. Photo by Claudia Loucks
ANNAWAN – The 26 seniors in the Annawan High School Class of 2021 were seated several feet apart and wore masks for their commencement ceremony held Sunday on the school’s football field.
Superintendent Matt Nordstrom congratulated the graduates and then turned the program over to Scott Wiesbrook, a member of the Annawan Class of 1992, who gave the address. Wiesbrook graduated from the University of Illinois and is a wetland soil scientist and project leader for soils, and soil judging coach for the University of Illinois and Black Hawk College, East Campus.
Annawan School Board President Jerad Heitzler presented diplomas to the graduates.
Class motto of the Class of 2021 is “Hey look Ma, I made it.” Class colors are white and gold and the class flower is lily.
The graduates are Aubrie Alford, Courtney Baele, Jesslyn Blackert, Jacob Cathelyn, Adam Gerber, Kali Green, Reece Gripp, Zachary Harker, Rhett Hulick, Emily Jagers, Kashev Jaswal, Ria Jaswal, Zachary Kulisek, Ella Manuel and Jasmin Marth.
Also, Dylan Matney, Cali McKibbon, Emily Miller, Zoey Nielsen, Cohner Powers, Abigail Jo Rusk, Kristin Sierens, Maykinzie Solomon, Jared Sterling, Lawren VanUnnik and Sophia Wiesbrook.
