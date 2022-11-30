Annual 'Shoes and Clothes that Fit' event gives back to Moline preschoolers

Moline Breakfast Optimist Club members distributed 70 brand-new winter coats, hats and mittens and 65 pairs of shoes to preschoolers on Wednesday for its annual "Shoes and Clothes that Fit" project.

"Running, jumping, climbing is a part of young children's lifestyle. Imagine running, jumping, climbing, even walking, in shoes that are too small, have holes or were handed down," Jefferson Principal Rachel Fowler said. "The Moline Optimist Club recognizes the importance of shoes that are comfortable and shoes that fit … Recently, the Optimists have also been willing to provide children with winter coats, hats and mittens."

The Optimists have collaborated with Jefferson Early Learning Center for the project for over seventeen years, working with the school to identify students in need of shoes or winter clothes.

The group has donated approximately 2,000 pairs of shoes and over 1,000 winter coats to Jefferson since the partnership began, according to Fowler.

"Coming to school with these basic needs met lets a child come ready to learn - ready to run, jump and climb - ready to be a growing preschooler," she said. "This year, we are giving twice as many coats and shoes as we did last year. Families seem to be more receptive to available assistance we are able to provide through various partnerships including the Moline Optimist Club. Families always appreciate assistance; this year, they are more apt to say 'yes' to opportunities available."

Though increased inflation may be a factor to these needs, Fowler also believes it's a sign that families are adjusting to post-pandemic life.

"Families are more apt to participate in activities outside of the home," she said. "Therefore, children have a need for coats and shoes."

Patrick Wendt, chairman of the Moline Optimists, said the club raises funds for the annual project by selling Tootsie Pops outside of the Walmart in Moline.

"One of the tenants of our club is to make life better for children—this project is a perfect fit," he said. "We raise about $1,000 every time we do it. It's an amazing thing to be out there. We take turns every two hours to change teams, and we raise enough money to take care of this project."

Teachers send a list of students - namely those below the poverty line - to the Optimists, establishing how many items they'll need to purchase for Shoes and Clothes that Fit. Qualified students also receive a small footprint model to determine and learn their shoe sizes.

The Moline Optimists are a local chapter of Optimist International; members come from across the Quad-Cities, meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Windmill Restaurant on Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. Aside from enjoying breakfast, meetings consists of programs and discussions on the chapter's plans to "bring out the best in children," as aligned with their mission.

"All of our people are volunteers, nobody gets paid. In fact, it costs us $100 a year to join," Wendt said with a chuckle. "So we're always looking for more volunteers."

Nine club members - accompanied by a costumed Grinch - gifted a group of students with their shoes at Jefferson on Wednesday. After making sure the shoes fit, Fowler asked the kids to "test" them out by jumping, marching and running in place.

The group then thanked present Optimist members before returning to their classrooms—some already sporting their new shoes.

Lynn Segura, president of the Moline Optimists, describes seeing the students' reactions to their new items as "delightful."

"They're just so innocent. This is my favorite project for sure," she said. "What a great thing to help the community, particularly the children."