Another possible threat against a Davenport school is under investigation

There were extra police officers at Davenport Central High School Wednesday after authorities received a tip about a possible threat against the school.
The tip was sent to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers via the P3 Tips App, according to the Davenport Community School District. The tip referenced rumors circulating about a possible threat against Central.
The information, like other reports of threats, is being take seriously, but there had been no changes to Central's operations as of Wednesday afternoon, the district said. The tip was being investigated by the district and the Davenport Police Department.
Officers also conducted extra patrols in the area around Central, the police department said.
Further details about the nature of the threat alleged in the tip were not available.
This is the fourth threat reported by a Quad-Cities area school in the last week, and the second against a school in the Davenport district.
Anthony Watt
