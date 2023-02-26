The Army ROTC Minuteman Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) are accepting application submissions for three- or four-year scholarships until Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Four-year Minuteman scholarships provide up to $176,256 depending on the institution—including $134,656 in tuition and fees; a $4,200 stipend, $1,200 for books and $5,000 for serving in an Army Reserve unit under the Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP).

The three-year Minuteman scholarship provides up to $100,992, including $33,664 in tuition and fees and the same stipend, book allowance and SMP payment as the four-year option.

Scholarship amounts increase each year based on tuition and fee costs. Cadets can also receive low-cost Tricare health and dental care during SMP service. Recipients have the choice of using the scholarship to cover full tuition and fees or $10,000 for room and board at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program. Public, private and out-of-state schools are eligible.

Recipients can select from a variety of fields, like: aviation, medical, engineering cyber, law enforcement, logistics, finance and military intelligence. Cadets are commissioned in the Army Reserve as a Second Lieutenant upon ROTC completion.

Alongside other incentives, GRFD scholarships are awarded in exchange for eight years of Reserve service. Basic training is not required for those entering service through the GRFD scholarship.

To learn more about the Minuteman Scholarship, contact Illinois Army Reserve Ambassador Julie Johnson at 563-505-7582.

