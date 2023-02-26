The Army ROTC Minuteman Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty (GRFD) are accepting application submissions for three- or four-year scholarships until Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Four-year Minuteman scholarships provide up to $176,256 depending on the institution—including $134,656 in tuition and fees; a $4,200 stipend, $1,200 for books and $5,000 for serving in an Army Reserve unit under the Simultaneous Membership Program (SMP).
The three-year Minuteman scholarship provides up to $100,992, including $33,664 in tuition and fees and the same stipend, book allowance and SMP payment as the four-year option.
Scholarship amounts increase each year based on tuition and fee costs. Cadets can also receive low-cost Tricare health and dental care during SMP service. Recipients have the choice of using the scholarship to cover full tuition and fees or $10,000 for room and board at colleges and universities served by an Army ROTC program. Public, private and out-of-state schools are eligible.
Recipients can select from a variety of fields, like: aviation, medical, engineering cyber, law enforcement, logistics, finance and military intelligence. Cadets are commissioned in the Army Reserve as a Second Lieutenant upon ROTC completion.
Alongside other incentives, GRFD scholarships are awarded in exchange for eight years of Reserve service. Basic training is not required for those entering service through the GRFD scholarship.
To learn more about the Minuteman Scholarship, contact Illinois Army Reserve Ambassador Julie Johnson at 563-505-7582.
Photos: U.S. Army dedication of health clinic to WW II Black medic Staff Sgt. Waverly Woodson
Stephen Woodson (third from left) stands next to a portrait of his father, Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson. Army officials honored the late World War II medic credited with saving countless lives during the Allied invasion of Normandy by naming the Rock Island Arsenal's health clinic after Waverly Woodson on Thursday. Pictured with Woodson (from left) are Col. Vince Myers, Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., Lt. Gen. (retired) Thomas James Jr. and Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger (left) and Col. Vince Myers (right) help Stephen Woodson, son of the late Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, cut the dedication cake Thursday at the newly named Woodson Health Clinic at the Rock Island Arsenal. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a World War II medic and a Medal of Honor nominee, is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied invasion in Normandy.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
An examination room at the Woodson Health Clinic. U.S. Army officials dedicate the clinic at Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson. The World Ward II medical and Medal of Honor nominee is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Woodson was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African-American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Laboratory at the Woodson Health Clinic. U.S. Army officials dedicate the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, on Thursday, April 14. The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The patient waiting room at the Woodson Health Clinic. U.S. Army officials dedicate the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, April 14, 2002, in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Waverly B, Woodson. The World War II medic and Medal of Honor nominee is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Woodson was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African-American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The patient waiting room at the Woodson Health Clinic. U.S. Army officials dedicate the clinic at Rock Island Arsenal in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Waverly B, Woodson. The World War II medic and Medal of Honor nominee is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Woodson was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African-American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
An examination room at the Woodson Health Clinic. U.S. Army officials dedicate the clinic at Rock Island Arsenal in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Waverly B, Woodson. The World War II medic and Medal of Honor nominee is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Woodson was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African-American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Outside the entrance to the Woodson Health Clinic at the Rock Island Arsenal. U.S. Army officials dedicate the U.S. Army health clinic in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a World Ward II medic and Medal of Honor nominee, who is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied invasion of Normandy.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan addresses those in attendance for a ceremony dedicating the U.S. Army health clinic at the Rock Island Arsenal in honor of the late Staff Sgt. Wavery B. Woodson. The World Ward II medic and Medal of Honor nominee is credited with saving countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Lt. Gen. (Ret) Thomas James Jr. Former Commanding General, First Army talks during the dedication of the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, on Thursday, April 14. The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger Commander, Regional Health Command-Atlantic talks during the dedication of the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, on Thursday, April 14. The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Stephen Woodson son of Staff Sergeant Waverly B. Woodson talks during the dedication of the Woodson Health Clinic U.S. Army dedicate the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, on Thursday, April 14. The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
U.S. Rep Mariannette Miller-Meeks talks with Stephen Woodson son of Staff Sergeant Waverly B. Woodson talks during the dedication of the Woodson Health Clinic U.S. Army dedicate the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, on Thursday, April 14. The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.U.S. Army officials dedicate the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, on Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. The clinic will be known as the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a Medal of Honor nominee, was assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, the Army’s only African American unit to storm the beach on D-Day.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
