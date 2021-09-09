Appraisal of Geneseo schools finds some room for improvement

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools have consistently rated high on a number of evaluations.
WHAT'S NEW: Last spring, the Geneseo district had an academic "appraisal" conducted by Ed Direction, an organization authorized by the Illinois State Board of Education to work with districts on school improvement. As a result, the district rated "accomplished" on five of seven criteria. The district rated "emerging" — one level below "accomplished" — in two criteria: "shared leadership" and "educator and employee quality." The "accomplished" rating occurred in "continuous improvement," "culture and climate," "governance, management and operations," "family and community engagement" and "student and learning development." There is only one step above "accomplished," which is "exemplary," in which districts implement effective practices 90-100% of the time.
"It's good to have an outside perspective on areas they see are strengths and areas they think you can improve on," Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said, explaining the district is prioritizing recommendations and already putting some into practice. Consultant Carrie Miller said the Geneseo study was "fun for our team for a lot of reasons," among them being the positive atmosphere in Geneseo.
WHAT'S NEXT: District employees Julie Allison and Theresa Taets addressed the board during public comments to request the district not insist on COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing. Allison said the testing was giving her severe nosebleeds for weeks after.
"I should have a choice not to be vaccinated or to have a test every week," Taets said. Both women asked if they were going to be fired if they refused both vaccination and testing. Board President Heather DeBrock said she believed everyone was in the same situation.
"We're all doing our best each day to get through this," she said. "It seems like rules change every day." She said the employees' concerns would be addressed, and Brumbaugh said he would follow up with them Friday if not next week.
The board also approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget reflecting an overall deficit of $1.1 million on overall expenditures of $30.7 million. In the education fund, total revenue is projected at $24.9 million, with total expenditures of $22 million. The ending cash balance in the education fund as of June 30, 2022, is projected to be $2.9 million.