The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and Regional Office of Education are hosting a job fair for educators April 15 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the AEA, located at 729 21st Street in Bettendorf.
There will be school district representatives from both Illinois and Iowa, and prospective and current teachers and administrators should being copies of their resumes.
Davenport Community Schools recently announced the layoff of 83 certified staff members and provided a guide which encouraged laid-off teachers -- most of whom were first-year teachers -- to look to neighboring districts.
Those interested can register at mbaea.org, and questions should be directed to Dawn Meier at dmeier@mbaea.org or 563-344-6411.