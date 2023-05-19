WHAT WE KNOW: Students in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services who are enrolled at Arrowhead Ranch because they are wards of the state become Orion district students by default.

WHAT'S NEW: Arrowhead Ranch has entered discussions with the Orion school district to place D.C.F.S. students that don't have an individualized education plan (I.E.P.) in Orion schools. Orion High School Principal Nathan DeBaillie said Arrowhead is not licensed to have D.C.F.S. students that don't have I.E.P.s. Superintendent Joe Blessman said the D.C.F.S. students at Arrowhead are not necessarily discipline problems.

"They could be wonderful kids that have been dealt a bad hand," he said, adding that nevertheless the issue had come up. He said like the Orion district, Arrowhead doesn't believe in setting kids up for failure.

"They would only send kids over here that they believe would be successful," he said. Staff from Arrowhead were on Wednesday's agenda but no one appeared; the superintendent said he would invite them to another board meeting.

WHAT'S NEXT: Jamison Habel of Boy Scout Troop 118 gave a presentation on his proposed Eagle Scout project which is to replace four 7-foot by 3-foot garden beds and repair compost bins at the high school. The board was receptive to his plans.

In other horticulture improvements, DeBaillie also brought a proposal for adding a head room greenhouse extension for plant preparation at the high school. It would cost $40,000, but the FFA has approved contributing $20,000 and the cost could be further reduced by $10,000 by doing it themselves. Blessman said he would want the facility to be in use for more than just three months. To accomplish that, herbs for the school's culinary arts program could be grown there for more of the school year. The board did not vote on the measure.

The board unanimously voted down an Orion Education Association memorandum of understanding that would have set stipend pay rates and approved one-time payments for the 2021-22 school year. The board in March approved stipend rates going back to July 1, 2022, but declined at that time to approve increases going back any earlier.

