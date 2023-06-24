WHAT WE KNOW: Arrowhead Ranch has asked the Orion school district to be able to send students referred to Arrowhead through the Department of Children and Family Services to Orion schools.

WHAT'S NEW: Luis Moreno, chief executive officer of Arrowhead and Kari Ross of the facility spoke to the school board Wednesday about the program. They said youth come to Arrowhead in a number of ways: probation, trouble with their school, a parent, the Department of Juvenile Justice or DCFS. They said many are victims of abuse from caretakers or just bad circumstances.

Moreno said the facility has the right to refuse youths and turns away a lot of youths because they don't feel they're right for their programs. The only youths who would be coming to Orion would be those through DCFS. and possibly probation if they don't have Individualized Education Plans (IEPs). Arrowhead has a 10-bed contract for youth coming to them from DCFS and most of them have IEPs; in fact, they said they don't currently have any youth they would want to send to Orion.

Board president Aaron Kayser said when the general public hears "Arrowhead," they think of detention. He said if there are Orion residents with concerns about the plan, it might be a good idea for them to get some of their concerns answered by talking to Superintendent Joe Blessman or by hearing from Arrowhead staff at a town hall meeting.

WHAT'S NEXT: Teacher Morgan Matson spoke to the board about its recent decision to increase stipends back to July, 2022, but not to increase stipends for the 2021-2022 school year, saying she was "disappointed with how the process occurred" and hoping this year's stipend process will be better.

About $15,000 worth of additional stipends was approved, but not the entire request. Teacher Andrew Lister said those teachers affected by the decision felt slighted, "that their work didn't matter and that's why we bring this concern."

Blessman said there was never an agreement about paying higher stipends prior to July, 2022.

"We will do better moving forward on both sides, in my opinion," he said.

Photos: Orion softball beat Alleman 12-5 in the Illinois Class 2A regional quarterfinal at Orion.