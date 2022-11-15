Arun Gandhi relays his grandfather's message to kick off Augustana's new Global Lecture Series

"You see, we are all violent. And we need to do something about that."

This was shared after a crowd participation game at the kickoff of Augustana College's new Global Lecture Series, delivered by socio-political activist Arun Gandhi, grandson of international ethicist Mahatma Gandhi.

The game aimed to show the different and often unconscious ways human beings are inclined to use violence. Arun asked the crowd to partner up, with one making a tight fist as if holding "the world's most precious diamond," while the other tried to force it open.

Arun gave a childhood anecdote about a pencil he noticed had been whittled down after school.

"I thought I deserved a better pencil because it was too small. Without a second thought, I threw it away," he said. "I was sure grandfather would give me a new pencil when I asked. But that evening, instead of giving me a new one he subjected me to several questions."

Not understanding the fuss over a mere pencil, Arun's confusion elevated when Mahatama made him retrieve the discarded pencil.

"I said, 'You must be joking, you don't expect me to look for a little pencil in the dark?' and he said, 'Oh yes I do. Here's a flashlight,'" Arun said, earning laughs from the crowd.

After a two-hour search, Arun returned with the pencil to learn two very important lessons:

Even in the making of simple things like pencils, we use a lot of the world's natural resources. Throwing away or wasting natural resources is an act of violence against nature.

Because we live in an affluent society, many afford to buy these things in bulk, leading to the over-consumption of the world's resources. Over-consumption is an act of violence against human beings, as it causes others, namely those in poverty, to live without needed resources.

"That was the first time I realized all these little things we do every day, things we don't even realize have become part of our nature, are committing violence," Arun said.

Arun broke down different forms of violence, namely physical and passive. Though physical violence is the most visible, the latter can be harder to diffuse and can take many forms.

"Passive violence is something so deeply ingrained," he said. "The way I determined whether it's passive violence was to ask myself the simple question: If someone were to do this to me, would I be helped or harmed by it?"

Growing up in apartheid South Africa, Arun admitted he was often angry.

After enduring physical attacks due to his skin color, Arun eventually started to fight back, which was when his parents sent him to live with his grandfather in India hoping he'd learn to better channel his anger.

Mahatma would compare anger to electricity: When used intelligently, it's just as useful and powerful; but if abused, it can be just as deadly and destructive.

How to overcome a deep-rooted culture of violence? By learning and un-learning or rethinking one's perspective on life, he said.

"If we stop learning, we stop living … We seem to think once we've gotten our education we don't have to do anything else. We can go out, make money and have fun. That's not life," he said. "Life is about how our presence is going to benefit the world and what we can do to make it better. We can make the world better by making ourselves better."

On relationships, Arun said they should be based on four core pillars, respect, understanding, acceptance and appreciation, not on self-interest.

"We have to respect each other, ourselves and most importantly our connection with all of creation," he said. "We are all interconnected and interrelated. Only when we learn to respect that, will we understand who we are and why we are here … we are not here to wile away our time making money. At the very least, the purpose of each of us is to ensure our presence made this world a little better."

This applies to international relations, too.

"No country, however powerful, will be able to save themselves if the rest of the world is going down with you."

Arun believes long-festering social disparities lead to increased violence. He referenced the Victorian-era writings of English philosopher John Ruskin, which often condemned capitalist economic policies under the belief that it disproportionately benefits the rich or privileged and widens disparities.

Holding that the ideal policy benefits all, Arun said Ruskin was often branded a communist, a label he and his grandfather have also seen.

But to Arun, this isn't communism. It's compassion.

"We tend to brush away things we don't like as communism and socialism, and we don't want them here," he said. "But what Ruskin and my grandfather said is that there is something like compassionate capitalism, and we need to pursue that."

"Compassionate capitalism" means not amassing wealth for oneself.

"...But use the talent to make wealth and share it with society and with people who work for us," Arun said, using Chobani Yogurt as an example of how compassionate capitalism is not only achievable, but can work. Its employees enjoy fair pay, full benefits and child care options among other perks, and the company gives back to its surrounding towns.

Corporations aside, Arun shared stories of how one person can make a vast difference. For example, Indian activist Sanjit "Bunker" Roy started "Barefoot College," a program that pulls some of the poorest Indian villagers, primarily illiterate women, and trains them in the needed technical skills to build, repair and self-sustain their village's resources and infrastructure.

The lecture ended with a Q&A session. On promoting a global mindset for U.S. students across all educational levels, Arun feels the sooner the better.

"If we start at a younger age and introduce them to all that is going on in the world, they're able to learn more and fit into working for other people," he said. "It requires a lot of compassion … and compassion can come only through knowledge and understanding."

Augustana senior Enime Upadhyey, an international student from Nepal, has a unique perspective on global consciousness.

"We should all use these philosophies of nonviolence, peace and conflict resolution," she said. "Peace is not just the absence of violence, it's the liberation of violence within ourselves. That should be a key takeaway for everybody."

Augustana's new Global Lecture Series aligns with International Education Week, the college's 349 international students represent 50 countries.