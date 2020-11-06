As COVID-19 cases climb, here is how Quad-Cities schools are reacting

With increasing COVID-19 numbers in Rock Island and Scott counties, here are how area schools are reacting:

Augustana College: Augustana College has added additional safeguards and restrictions because of increasing cases both on campus and in the Quad-Cities, according to the college. They include students living on campus being asked to remain there unless they have an essential reason for leaving.

The public areas of the residence halls such as the lounges and labs have been closed until at least Nov. 15.

Those living off the campus have also been asked to limit outings to their commute between Augustana and their residence, or, again, for an essential need.