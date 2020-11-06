As COVID-19 cases climb, here is how Quad-Cities schools are reacting

With increasing COVID-19 numbers in Rock Island and Scott counties, here are how area schools are reacting:
Augustana College: Augustana College has added additional safeguards and restrictions because of increasing cases both on campus and in the Quad-Cities, according to the college. They include students living on campus being asked to remain there unless they have an essential reason for leaving.
The public areas of the residence halls such as the lounges and labs have been closed until at least Nov. 15.
Those living off the campus have also been asked to limit outings to their commute between Augustana and their residence, or, again, for an essential need.
Bettendorf and North Scott school districts: In Scott County, the number of positive cases as of Thursday had surpassed the threshold required by the state before school districts could request the required waiver for switching to fully virtual instruction. Of the four major county school districts, North Scott and Bettendorf had responded to queries, saying that, as of late morning, they were not planning to request the waiver or otherwise alter their instruction model.
Bettendorf is using a hybrid model, while North Scott students are attending fully in-person.
Moline-Coal Valley School District: Officials said Roosevelt Elementary will close from Nov. 9 to Nov. 20 because of an increase in cases as well as the resulting quarantines among the school's staff and students from risk of exposure. Roosevelt is expected to resume in-person classes on Nov. 30, after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Only Roosevelt Elementary is being closed. Other district schools will continue as normal.
This story will be updated.
