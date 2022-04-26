 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assistant Principal Christopher Moore to lead Moline High School

Christopher Moore

Christopher Moore, Moline High School principal, effective 2022-23 school year.

 CONTRIBUTED

A Moline High School assistant principal will be the next principal of the school.

On April 25, the Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education approved Christopher Moore to the job, starting with the 2022-2023 school year.

He currently serves as assistant principal for curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Moore previously served as dean of students and World Language department chair, and has 24 years of classroom experience as a Spanish and English teacher at Moline High School and at Durand Community Unit School District.

Moore earned a master's degree in education and his general administrative certification in educational leadership from from Western Illinois University of the Quad-Cities.

“Mr. Moore brings a level of experience to Moline High School that will allow for a smooth transition for students and staff. He is a prepared leader that is well-suited to help shift Moline High School away from the pandemic and toward the future,” said Dr. Rachel Savage, superintendent, in a statement.

“For 30 years, I have had the distinct privilege of serving in the Moline-Coal Valley School District. It is both humbling and exciting to be entrusted with this new role. I am looking forward to working with our amazing MHS staff, parents and community partners to provide the best education possible for all of our students at MHS,” Moore said in a statement.

