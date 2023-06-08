Front view of Davenport Assumption High School, 1020 W Central Park Ave, on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Starting on Monday, June 12, 2023, Assumption's lower student parking lot will be closed for construction until further notice.
Olivia Allen
The pedestrian bridge connecting the St. Vincent's Athletic Complex (620 W Central Park Avenue in Davenport) to the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium, on the Davenport Assumption High School campus (1020 W Central Park Ave), on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Starting on Monday, June 12, 2023, Assumption's student parking lot will be closed for construction. Baseball players, visitors and spectators will need to park in the north lot of St. Vincent’s (located adjacent to the bridge) and walk across the bridge to the baseball diamond.
Olivia Allen
Front view of Davenport Assumption High School, 1020 W Central Park Ave, on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Starting Monday, June 12, the lower student parking lot of Davenport Assumption High School will be closed until further notice, impacting the school's summer event traffic flow.
Visitors, spectators and students playing baseball this summer will need to park at the north lot of the St. Vincent's Athletic Complex (620 W. Central Park Ave.) and walk across the foot bridge to get to the baseball diamond.
Additionally, the neighboring Trinity Lutheran Church and School (1122 W Central Park Ave.) have agreed to allow families sending their children to Villa Maria Childcare Center to park at the northern end of their parking lot during drop-off and pick-up.
All Assumption employees and visitors needing to enter the school's business or front offices should park in the front circle drive lot.
Craig said the project's completion was targeted for early August but would depend on weather.
The pedestrian bridge connecting the St. Vincent's Athletic Complex (620 W Central Park Avenue in Davenport) to the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium, on the Davenport Assumption High School campus (1020 W Central Park Ave), on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Starting on Monday, June 12, 2023, Assumption's student parking lot will be closed for construction. Baseball players, visitors and spectators will need to park in the north lot of St. Vincent’s (located adjacent to the bridge) and walk across the bridge to the baseball diamond.