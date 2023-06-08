The pedestrian bridge connecting the St. Vincent's Athletic Complex (620 W Central Park Avenue in Davenport) to the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium, on the Davenport Assumption High School campus (1020 W Central Park Ave), on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Starting on Monday, June 12, 2023, Assumption's student parking lot will be closed for construction. Baseball players, visitors and spectators will need to park in the north lot of St. Vincent’s (located adjacent to the bridge) and walk across the bridge to the baseball diamond.