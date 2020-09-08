Attendance down at Rock Island-Milan schools

After 4 1/2 weeks of remote learning, Rock Island-Milan officials reported on attendance and student failure rates Tuesday. District-wide attendance is down about 5.7 percentage points compared with last year — but officials said that is not all chalked up to lack of student participation.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence called Tuesday’s report an update at the “midterm of the first quarter.” School officials announced last week the district will continue with full remote learning through Oct. 2 because of COVID-19.
District-wide attendance is at 89.4%, down from 95.1% last school year. Some district buildings are seeing a decline in attendance of more than 10 percentage points from 2019. Longfellow is down 11.2 percentage points, Rock Island Academy is down 13.5 and Frances Willard is down 13.3. Total elementary attendance is down 6.26 percentage points, from 93.9% in 2019-20 to 87.65% this year.
Junior high attendance is down 9.6 percentage points compared with last year — with Edison down 9.9 and Washington down 9.3. The high school is down 1.3 percentage points, reporting 93.6% in 2019 and 92.3% now.
During remote learning, Rock Island-Milan students have until 11:59 p.m. to answer a daily attendance question. Board member Terell Williams asked if there was a way the district could take attendance differently or if there were ways the district could otherwise assistant struggling students.
“The feedback from families that have gotten truancy letters is their kids are participating in all classrooms, they are just not answering the attendance question,” Williams said.
Both Lawrence and Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the district was following state guidance and, at this time, needed to continue with this method for a standard way of tracking. Ruggeberg said it was possible the approach could change in the future.
Administrators also discussed the number of failing grades reported for students thus far in the quarter. Lawrence said this figure might indicate failure to submit work or technology issues.
The district reported 673 students had at least one failure in 2019 and 1,006 students have at least one failure this school year — or 60% of the high school’s 1,677 students. District data shows 22.4% of black students and 21.2% of white students have at least one failure.
Lawrence said this data indicated students might not have all assignments turned or they might be experiencing technical issues.
“We know it’s a transition for everyone to go to full remote learning and not having that interaction with teachers,” Lawrence said. “We do expect our students will to continue to advance with their remote learning, just as our teachers will.”
School board member Marji Boeye said the data shared Tuesday pointed out some of the inequities remote learning posed.
“As a board member and a parent, I’m just curious what it is actually going to take in order for District 41 to meet in person?” Boeye said. “I understand the numbers are rising. I understand the situation has become increasingly difficult over the last few weeks.”
All the same, Boeye said, a district survey taken two weeks ago indicated 66% of parents said they wanted in-person learning. Boeye, who teaches for the Moline-Coal Valley School District where students are attending on a hybrid schedule, said she was grateful to have the in-person instruction time with her students and for the opportunity to get to know them as individuals.
“I feel like we are going to be in this for the long haul,” she said. “I hope it is not remote learning for the entire time. I think we will lose more and more students the longer we go pure remote.”
