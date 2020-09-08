Attendance down at Rock Island-Milan schools

“The feedback from families that have gotten truancy letters is their kids are participating in all classrooms, they are just not answering the attendance question,” Williams said.

Both Lawrence and Assistant Superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said the district was following state guidance and, at this time, needed to continue with this method for a standard way of tracking. Ruggeberg said it was possible the approach could change in the future.

Administrators also discussed the number of failing grades reported for students thus far in the quarter. Lawrence said this figure might indicate failure to submit work or technology issues.

The district reported 673 students had at least one failure in 2019 and 1,006 students have at least one failure this school year — or 60% of the high school’s 1,677 students. District data shows 22.4% of black students and 21.2% of white students have at least one failure.

Lawrence said this data indicated students might not have all assignments turned or they might be experiencing technical issues.