Auditor Rob Sand to visit Bettendorf Community School District

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to Bettendorf Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award on Friday, Sept. 30.

Bettendorf was the 2022 runner-up for "Best Performing 4A Community School District."

The award ceremony will be 10 a.m. at the district's administration center on 3311 18th St.

Sand launched the program in 2019 to encourage cost-cutting efforts and innovative ways to save public dollars within governmental entities.

Examples range from decreasing energy consumption to creating policies that reduce travel expenses.

The PIE program expanded to include school districts for the first time in 2021, to which 121 participated.

PIE participants were awarded points based on the number of cost-cutting measures implemented in 2021.

