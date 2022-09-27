 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
QC NOTEBOOK

Auditor Rob Sand to visit Bettendorf Community School District

  • 0

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to Bettendorf Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award on Friday, Sept. 30.

Bettendorf was the 2022 runner-up for "Best Performing 4A Community School District." 

The award ceremony will be 10 a.m. at the district's administration center on 3311 18th St. 

Sand launched the program in 2019 to encourage cost-cutting efforts and innovative ways to save public dollars within governmental entities.

Examples range from decreasing energy consumption to creating policies that reduce travel expenses. 

The PIE program expanded to include school districts for the first time in 2021, to which 121 participated. 

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

PIE participants were awarded points based on the number of cost-cutting measures implemented in 2021. 

For more information, contact public information officer Sonya Heitshusen at Sonya.heitshusen@aos.iowa.gov or (515)-744-8755. 

Bettendorf Community School District logo

-- OLIVIA ALLEN

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Countries condemn Russia for Ukraine referendum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News