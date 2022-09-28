Auditor Rob Sand to visit Davenport Community School District

State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

The presentation will take place in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport.

Davenport won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District." 121 school districts participated in the program in total.

"We very much appreciate this statewide recognition of leadership in innovation and efficiency," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. "Our team continues to focus on growing excellence throughout the district."

Sand launched the PIE program in 2019 to encourage cost-cutting efforts and innovative ways to save public dollars within governmental entities--expanding to include school districts for the first time in 2021.

Participants were awarded points based on the number of cost-cutting measures each implemented throughout 2021. Examples include using energy-efficient technology, installing solar panels or using single-stream recycling.

For more information, contact public information officer Sonya Heitshusen at 515-744-8755 or Sonya.heitshusen@aos.iowa.go.