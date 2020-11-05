Auditorium drops down in Orion school district priorities

Blessman said they had an estimate of $1.3 million for a 4,000-square-foot early-learning center, a brand-new facility at the elementary school.

There was input from several people who jumped on a comment from grade-school principal R.C. Lowe about having two classrooms and a multi-purpose room, a STEM room. There were positive comments about the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math facility, with one woman noting that Orion staff had helped put together a science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) lab at Buffalo.

Blessman made the point that it's inadvisable to drop too low on the bond levy in case property tax caps would be put into effect. In that case, the district could not levy more than whatever their current levy was without a referendum.

The second half of the night was devoted to e-learning. Orion is currently on a schedule of in-person learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and remote learning Tuesdays and Thursdays.

One parent asked whether parents would be surveyed about their preferences of a learning schedule for the third quarter. Blessman responded that the district would reevaluate in early December, but he didn't know if it would include a parent survey. He noted teachers were overwhelmingly in favor of maintaining the current schedule.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}