Auditorium drops down in Orion school district priorities

ORION — District finances and e-learning feedback were the two topics of a virtual town hall meeting held by the Orion school board on Thursday.
The district can raise $12.5 million over the next 20 years for capital projects without increasing its bond levy.
On Thursday, board members spoke of replacing a prefabricated structure that houses its preschool — as the regional office of education is requiring the district to have a plan to replace the building — but they initially did not mention building a new auditorium, which has been on the district's "wish list."
"I hope it's still a topic of discussion," Superintendent Joe Blessman said, adding that other items on the wish list would use up much of $12.5 million. Nevertheless, he suggested that a spacious lobby to the auditorium could be scaled back.
Board member Aaron Kayser suggested a wood shop and a costume shop could be bonded for separately.
"I think the auditorium is still on the table," board president Peter Nedved said. "The question is how do we get it to balance with these other priorities?"
He said the district also had contracted with a company that specializes in remodeling to give a free assessment of all the mechanicals in all the buildings and estimate when things would have to be replaced.
Blessman said they had an estimate of $1.3 million for a 4,000-square-foot early-learning center, a brand-new facility at the elementary school.
There was input from several people who jumped on a comment from grade-school principal R.C. Lowe about having two classrooms and a multi-purpose room, a STEM room. There were positive comments about the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math facility, with one woman noting that Orion staff had helped put together a science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) lab at Buffalo.
Blessman made the point that it's inadvisable to drop too low on the bond levy in case property tax caps would be put into effect. In that case, the district could not levy more than whatever their current levy was without a referendum.
The second half of the night was devoted to e-learning. Orion is currently on a schedule of in-person learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and remote learning Tuesdays and Thursdays.
One parent asked whether parents would be surveyed about their preferences of a learning schedule for the third quarter. Blessman responded that the district would reevaluate in early December, but he didn't know if it would include a parent survey. He noted teachers were overwhelmingly in favor of maintaining the current schedule.
Support Local Journalism
In response to another comment, Lowe noted that staff was never trained to do online learning. He said in the beginning the comments were that there was "so much work," but he said the teachers have modified lessons to try to get precise lessons to try to move the children forward.
"We are seeing gains and parents are seeing gains," he said, giving as an example a child who no longer is in special education because of how he's worked.
High school principal Nathan DeBaillie was asked whether teachers are able to keep up with where the curriculum usually is at this time of the year. He said teachers had cut some pieces of the curriculum out and in some cases had gotten behind where they would have been in a normal year. For example, he said, a math class might be in Chapter 3 where they would normally be halfway through Chapter 4.
"We are going slower," he said. "The amount of face-to-face is shorter."
Middle school principal Laura Nelson said students were taking a half-hour to an hour to do their homework; they worked to reduce it to a half-hour tops.
One parent asked if there was any more talk about extending in-person learning to 4-5 days a week.
"I was pushing for four days, but the numbers are going in the wrong direction," Blessman said. "Some variable has to change — an effective vaccine, an effective therapeutic."
He noted that Illinois has just passed 10,000 deaths since the epidemic began.
"Unfortunately COVID stayed pretty strong throughout the summer, too," he said.
Tony Spranger asked about the basketball season, and Blessman noted a consensus of the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Public Health, insurance companies and school attorneys are advising that the district is not safe from liability lawsuits if it allows basketball games to be played and would have to pay out-of-pocket for any COVID-related claim.
"The bottom line is safety prevails," board member Brandon Cooper said. "We definitely recognize that it's tough on everybody. The school district is doing its best to balance everything."
Another question came in about whether parents would have advance notice before any possible return to remote learning.
"I hope so, unless we don't have bus drivers," Blessman said. "We understand the struggle. ... We understand there is a shortage of day care, and there's a struggle out there."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!