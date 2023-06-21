Quad-Cities bicyclists are invited to complete a survey to give their input on locations where cycling safety can be improved.
The survey is being conducted by Augustana College students, in conjunction with Augie and St. Ambrose University faculty.
The survey is part of a research project using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to map the region's growing bike infrastructure network.
To participate in the survey, visit
https://arcg.is/08TS5r. Community members are asked to complete the survey by July 31.
Dr. Chris Strunk, associate professor and chair of Augie’s geography department, said the research topic is particularly timely, as cycling in the United States has become more popular in recent years.
Meanwhile, cycling fatalities have increased sharply.
Augie student Carter Thompson, a junior geography major involved in the project, said he's always been interested in bike safety.
“Our goal is to identify dangerous streets and intersections," he said. "And then, develop possible solutions that could make them safer and encourage more people to bike."
Photos: Augustana College 163rd Commencement Augustana College Class of '23 Saturday at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
