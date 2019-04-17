Augustana College administration acknowledged in a campus email that a video being shared on Twitter is causing “concern.” In it, men identifying themselves as Augustana students have a conversation disparaging a woman and the campus' culture.
Warning: this video includes explicit language
Got a rare submission. Someone got actual audio. Don’t dismiss talk like this because this video happened right at Augustana. pic.twitter.com/kvYQnduNgQ— Overheard at Augie (@AtAugie) April 16, 2019
Usually, the “Overheard at Augie” Twitter account shares jokes and light-hearted anecdotes about the normal happenings and stress of campus life, but an anonymous video submission shared April 16 took on a darker tone.
“She’s trying to f--- me. She’s literally trying to f--- me by using the f---ing school against me. … I am [worried] bro, because this school is f---ing gay about s--- like that,” one speaker said in the one minute and 40 second-long video.
“I didn’t do anything,” the speaker continues. “I literally said ‘give me a hug.’ … People in this world are way too soft.”
Another speaker can be heard saying “College is all about sex, so I mean, let it happen. If you’re going to bang — let it bang.”
As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the recording has racked up more than 70,000 views and is still circulating.
The video screen is darkened, and figures are not recognizable. The identities of the speakers could not be confirmed by the Times. In the email sent to students — which was obtained by the Times — Augie officials said they determined the video was three years old.
The email was signed by Wes Brooks, vice president and dean of students, and Emilee Goad, sexual health and violence prevention coordinator.
“To be absolutely clear — this video stands in direct conflict with our community values and principles,” the email said. "We recognize that the impact is current and ongoing. The college's policies and procedures will guide the next steps in addressing this situation."
The email also reminds students there are confidential support services available on campus, and reminds students "Our words and actions matter."