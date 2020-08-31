 Skip to main content
Augustana and St. Ambrose semesters underway with COVID-19 in mind
St. Ambrose University and Augustana College have started their fall semesters with many changes in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the two campuses have about 5,500 students combined, with hundreds of them living on campus. Both have adopted combinations of virtual and in-person instruction, procedures for screening and testing for the coronavirus and other measures designed to minimize or respond to the risks posed by COVID-19 to their campus communities.

“It is not an exaggeration to say every aspect was addressed,” Lynn Kilburg, associate dean of the College of Health and Human Services, said of the St. Ambrose's planning.

Kilburg is co-chair of the university committee that implemented St. Ambrose’s coronavirus plan.

Kilburg said the review included facility operation, services, visitors to campus and the personal interactions of the people on campus.

Both campuses have social distancing and face covering requirements and have increased their cleaning efforts. There has been outreach to the campus communities about the importance of the safety measures.

“We’ll continue to monitor it (the campus community) on a daily basis,” said Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life.

According to officials, the two schools have adjusted their classrooms to meet distancing standards, and some students who wished to start the year fully virtual have been allowed to do so.

“In short, all of our classes will be readily available both remotely and in person,” Brooks said of Augustana.

He and Kilburg said both campuses had contingencies built into their plans that were dependent on the extent of the pandemic, including going to fully virtual instruction if necessary.

According to the college website, students living on Augustana grounds have been asked not to leave campus unless necessary until Sept. 14.

Restrictions at the St. Ambrose residence halls include no visitors right now.

Both campuses have warned that their expectations of students will be enforced.

St. Ambrose is already in session, and a handful of students have been sent home for not abiding by the campus’ COVID-19 policies, according to Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose’s director of communications. They will continue their coursework online.

DeVrieze said as of Thursday, no one had been expelled for any coronavirus-related infractions.

Augustana had not disciplined anyone as of Thursday, Kirby Stockwell, a college spokeswoman, said. If it becomes necessary, it would be handled by the dean of students like any other alleged violation of campus rules.

Students were still moving in at that time. Classes began Monday.

DeVrieze said St. Ambrose had had two students and one employee test positive. The students were quarantined, and the ensuing testing found no one else they had been in contact with had contracted the virus.

In the employee’s case, the illness was identified before the person came to campus, and there was no exposure at the university.

According to Stockwell, Augustana had two students so far that were quarantined, but their tests were negative and both went back to their normal activities.

Both campuses can quarantine some students on the premises and worked with Quad-Cities hotels to have more space available should it be needed.

Augustana and St. Ambrose both have extensive details on their coronavirus plans on their websites.

AUGUSTANA'S COVID-19 PLAN

-- Total enrollment: about 2,400.

-- Students expected to live on campus: about 1,500.

-- Students who have chosen to attend school fully online for the semester: about 200.

-- Facilities for quarantining students on campus: Room for up to 55 students with an area hotel available should more room be needed.

-- Classes: The college has 146 spaces that can be used for instruction. This is an increase of 10 over the previous year. The spaces have been rearranged to cut occupancy to roughly half of normal in most cases.

-- Instruction options: in-person but fully virtual instruction is available for people with health problems or pandemic concerns; or for those in isolation or quarantine. Some courses will be offered in a dedicated hybrid format.

-- Testing: It will be available on campus regularly with volunteers from the campus community participating to help Augustana measure the effectiveness of its mitigation efforts.

The campus community is also expected to use an app that will help them conduct a self-screening for illness or potential exposure to the coronavirus.

-- Flexibility: The college’s plan includes alternatives it can shift to if necessary, including moving all of its instruction to a remote model.

ST. AMBROSE'S COVID-19 PLAN

-- Total enrollment is expected around 3,000.

-- Students expected to live on campus:1,588.

-- Students who have chosen to attend school fully online for the semester: unavailable but not considered a large number.

-- Facilities for quarantining students on campus: The university has space for 18 to 25 people in quarantine on campus, and also has partnered with a hotel for extra space should it be needed.

-- Teaching spaces: Larger classrooms have been rearranged and, with safety measures in place, have room for about 40 percent of their normal complement of students. The size of smaller classes remain unchanged because there is room for the students to social distance.

-- Instruction options: Most classes have been switched to a mixed online/in-person model of instruction. If the class size is small, they have remained in-person. Remote learning is also available for students who did not wish to be on campus because of the pandemic and for those in quarantine.

-- Testing: Available as needed. The campus community is also expected to fill out an online survey on a daily basis. It is designed to help them screen themselves for illness or exposure to the coronavirus. Answers that indicate a risk will lead to a followup by the university.

-- Flexibility: The university’s plan is designed with multiple contingencies depending on the severity of the situation that arises and includes all-virtual learning and closing the residence halls as possibilities.

