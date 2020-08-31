Augustana and St. Ambrose semesters underway with COVID-19 in mind

According to officials, the two schools have adjusted their classrooms to meet distancing standards, and some students who wished to start the year fully virtual have been allowed to do so.

“In short, all of our classes will be readily available both remotely and in person,” Brooks said of Augustana.

He and Kilburg said both campuses had contingencies built into their plans that were dependent on the extent of the pandemic, including going to fully virtual instruction if necessary.

According to the college website, students living on Augustana grounds have been asked not to leave campus unless necessary until Sept. 14.

Restrictions at the St. Ambrose residence halls include no visitors right now.

Both campuses have warned that their expectations of students will be enforced.

St. Ambrose is already in session, and a handful of students have been sent home for not abiding by the campus’ COVID-19 policies, according to Craig DeVrieze, St. Ambrose’s director of communications. They will continue their coursework online.

DeVrieze said as of Thursday, no one had been expelled for any coronavirus-related infractions.