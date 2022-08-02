Augustana College announces new financial aid program; largest in school's 162-year history

Augustana College announced a new innovative financial aid program called "Augustana Possible," aimed to meet 100% of financial need for newly enrolled students that qualify.

The program uses available funds from federal, state and college sources. High-achieving students whose expected family contribution (EFC) that doesn't meet the direct cost of attendance will benefit from the program, according to Executive Vice President W. Kent Barnds.

“They can achieve their dream of a high-caliber education with Augustana Possible,” Barnds said in the press release. “This will be a game changer for a segment of students.”

Augustana Possible is the largest effort in the college's 162-year-old history to address affordability and create access and opportunities for all students. Many Augustana Possible beneficiaries will be first-generation college students. This was Augustana College graduate Murry Gerber's vision.

Gerber made the $40 million commitment to provide financial aid and scholarships to Augustana students with similar backgrounds to his own -- his commitment inspired other donors to bring Augustana Possible to life.

The Augustana College Board of Trustees endorsed the initiative.

“We believe in the potential of this college, and we believe deeply in the incredible potential of today’s students,” said Barnds. “The commitment to meeting 100% of a high-achieving student’s demonstrated financial need allows us to open our doors more fully, and in turn it helps us build an even stronger Augustana.”

Augustana offered over $60 million in financial aid and scholarships in the 2021-2022 school year.

To determine eligibility for Augustana Promise, students must submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), available October 1, 2022. Or, students can submit the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid, available to some students living in Illinois.

For more information, contact Keri Rursch at 309-738-2628 or kerirursch@augustana.edu. Additional details, qualifications and examples can be found at augustana.edu/possible.