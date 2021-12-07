Augustana College announces new president

Augustana College identified Dr. Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., as its new president Tuesday during a news conference on campus
Talentino previously served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Vermont, and as an associate dean at Drew University in New Jersey.
“Dr. Talentino is a scholar, a teacher and mentor for students; an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion; and an innovator and engaged citizen. She is looking forward to connect," said John Murabito ’80, chair of the board who led the national search.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Yale University, and a master’s and doctorate in political science from UCLA. While serving at Norwich, she earned an MBA with a concentration in organizational leadership.
President Steve Bahls announced in January that he planned to retire in the summer of 2022. He has been the president of Augustana for 19 years. In his remaining time, Bahls has said his goals for Augustana include continuing to live responsibly with COVID-19, leaving the school in a strong financial position and continuing with its program development.
This story will be updated.