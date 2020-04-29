Augustana College announces new scholarship for Quad-City students

Augustana College announced a new scholarship for Quad-City area students who apply over the summer, as COVID-19 has dulled some of the allure for many families of moving across the state or the country after high school.
Up to 50 high school graduates and transfer students from Rock Island, Scott, Mercer and Henry counties could receive the $2,000 Quad-City Promise Scholarship. Students must apply between May 1 and Aug. 31 and be admitted. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years.
“Augustana fully intends to open to live classes in September this year, in full compliance with CDC guidelines,” President Steven Bahls said during a press conference Wednesday. “Of course there’s a possibility the CDC won’t allow colleges to re-open … but we think there is a high chance we’ll be able to re-open.”
The national college admissions process has had some wrenches thrown in this year, first with the suspension of the code of ethics for college admissions and then with the new coronavirus emergency.
In this case, though, some of the changes to the code of ethics could help colleges react to the changing public health landscape.
May 1 has traditionally been the deadline for students to make admissions decisions for the fall. The suspension of the code of ethics, though, allowed schools more flexibility to push it up or back. Many schools initially planned to hold to that date, but with some students unable to visit campuses before making a decision, more and more schools have decided to push that date back.
Augustana moved its official admission date back to June 1, but Executive Director of Admissions Karen Dahlstrom said they understood the disruption COVID-19 was wreaking and would work for students, whether they qualify for the Quad-City Promise Scholarship or not.
“We know some students will be looking for some place to land for one year, Dahlstrom said. “In the wake of COVID-19, the thrill of traveling across the state, the country or the world to go to college to university has changed.”
