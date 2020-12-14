Augustana College asking students to limit contacts before returning in January

Augustana College students are being asked to limit their contacts during the holidays and arrange for a coronavirus test ahead of returning to campus in 2021.

Ahead of their January return, students coming back to campus are being asked to limit their close contacts to their household for 14 days, Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life, said during a streamed update on Augustana’s COVID-19 response. If that is not possible they are being asked to do so for 10 days.

“While 14-day quarantine is the best way to reduce the risk of transmission, we understand that won’t be possible for everyone,” he said. “If you do gather with friends for the holidays, please make sure your group size doesn’t grow beyond 10 people.

Brooks said a 10-day reduction of close contacts beginning New Year’s Day accounts for New Year’s Eve and still greatly lessens the chance of spread upon return to campus.

Students are also being asked to arrange to be tested around Jan. 5 in hopes of catching any positive cases before the student body returns.