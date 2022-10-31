Augustana College donates post-inauguration dollars to Rock Island High School's 'Rocky Resource Room'

On Monday afternoon, Augustana College President Andrea Talentino delivered a $2,844 check to Rock Island High School, raised by funds generated at the college’s recent post-inauguration street party on Oct. 15, 2022. Talentino presented the check in the high school's Rocky Resource Room, which provides clothing, toiletries and other necessary items to Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 students and families at all grade levels.

"Augustana College is committed to being a good partner and a good neighbor to Rock Island, and being able to provide these funds to the Rocky Resource Room is a great opportunity to put that commitment into action,” Talentino said in a press release. "It's exciting to be able to collaborate in providing assistance to families, and sharing our celebration with the Quad-Cities community at the street party and seeing these funds get put to use in Rock Island is a great outcome.”

The street party took place immediately after Talentino’s formal inauguration ceremony during Augustana's 2022 Homecoming celebration, and featured food, music and other activities.

All food items cost $1—and all dollars went toward the Rocky Resource Room. Kathy Lelonek, the room's coordinator, is grateful for Augustana's support. She said the funds raised at the street party will be used to purchase a variety of necessities, like toiletries, clothing and book bags.

This year marks the third winter the resource room provides new winter coats, hats and gloves to high school students, while also restocking junior high and grade school winter coat closets. The Rock Resource Room also features a small food pantry supported by the River Bend Food Bank.

“The Rocky Resource Room provides another layer of support for Rocky’s most vulnerable students by offering discreet and immediate help for students who have torn or inappropriate clothes, shoes that are falling apart or don’t fit, girls who unexpectedly get their periods, clothes for a new job, or socks and underwear,” Lelonek said in the press release. “Students can find school supplies, laundry detergent, donated AP study guides, belts, personal care items, and warm clothes.”

Lelonek said it also meets students at laundromats by offering money and laundry detergent to students, and that this assistance helps increase attendance for those who may stay home when they don't have clean clothes.