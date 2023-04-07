Augustana College earned the "Champion Award" from the Tobacco Free Quad-Cities Coalition during a celebration of Augie adopting a comprehensive, student-led smoke-free campus policy.

The award was presented Wednesday to public health professor Dr. Lena Hann during an on-campus event for National Public Health Week, celebrated annually the first week of April.

Hann led several Augie student teams from 2017 to 2022 in proposing smoke-free policies — something she said took a lot of time, surveying and research.

A final proposal was brought to Augie's Student Government Association (SGA) and full faculty in the 2020-2021 school year; gaining full support, it went to the president's cabinet for approval.

"Now this year, we have a permanent smoke-free policy," Hann said.

Prior to that, Augie aligned with the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act.

Current students and virtual alumni panelists joined the event Wednesday to discuss the policy's history and impact, also viewing the award ceremony.

"I got a little choked up at the end — mostly because I was so happy the alum who were students that worked on the policy could be there to join us," Hann said of earning the award. "Because it's really their hard work."

Case in point: The award was presented by 2020 public health alum Krishna Marme — now a community tobacco consultant at the Scott County Health Department.

"It was wonderful getting to go back to Augustana and recognize this achievement," she said. "Having been a part of the third (public health) graduating class, it was awesome to see how much the department has grown."

To earn a Champion Award, a business, workplace or campus must have a comprehensive tobacco-free/nicotine-free policy restricting the use of all types of tobacco, nicotine and electronic smoking devices that aren't approved by the Food and Drug Administration for cessation.

Seth Rohr, a senior public health and biology student, was a SGA senator when the smoke-free campus policy was proposed in 2021—now SGA chief of staff, he's enjoyed seeing it come to fruition.

"It shows an example of public health and how we have to lay the foundation," he said. "It takes a long time, but it's exciting when you get to see the foundation that you laid actually pan out in the future."

Photos: Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, delivering the first of Augustana new Global Lecture Series.