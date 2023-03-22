Schools in the Illinois Quad-Cities are announcing new leadership for the upcoming academic year.

In Rock Island, Augustana College selected Dr. Dianna Shandy as the next provost and vice president of academic affairs, culminating a national search.

Shandy, an anthropology professor at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, will officially assume her role at Augie this July. She has nearly 25 years of academic and administrative leadership experience, formerly serving as an associate provost and interim inaugural dean of faculty at Macalester.

“Throughout my career as a scholar-teacher-mentor and as a leader, I have prioritized developing innovative programs and courses of study and creating the conditions in which students, staff and faculty can thrive," Shandy said in a news release. "I look forward to joining forces with the Augie community to work together to chart a path into the future.”

Shandy holds a doctorate and master's degree in anthropology from Columbia University, New York, also earning master's degrees in anthropology and education from Columbia's Teachers College. She completed her undergraduate studies at Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

"She (Shandy) really had all the qualities we were looking for — broad experience across a number of roles, creativity and innovation in developing new ideas and programs, exposure to different institutions, and perhaps most importantly deep empathy and commitment to serving faculty, staff and students at the highest level," Augustana President Andrea Talentino said in the release.

Shandy succeeds Dr. Wendy Hilton-Morrow, who made the decision to return to teaching journalism and communication studies after serving as provost since 2019.

In East Moline, the school board voted unanimously to appoint Karla Hawley as the new principal of Glenview Middle School, also beginning in July.

Hawley currently is the Prairie High School principal in Cedar Rapids, though she began her career in the district as a kindergarten teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School. She's also previously served as the associate principal for Rock Island High School.

In a news release, Hawley describes feeling "honored and excited" to lead Glenview.

“I’m looking forward to working with Glenview students, staff, families and the East Moline community to support and celebrate all students and their educational goals and successes," she said. "Our youth are coming of age in a time where our world evolves almost overnight. It is our responsibility to introduce, teach and hone the skills that they will one day rely on to be successful global citizens. I truly can't wait to meet everyone and get started."

An East Moline native, Hawley earned her undergraduate and master's degrees in educational leadership from Western Illinois University.

“Mrs. Hawley brings a remarkable amount of energy and leadership to this role,” Superintendent Dr. Kristin Humphries said. “We are very excited about her ability to bring a team together for a higher purpose — serving our students and families.”

