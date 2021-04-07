Augustana College, EICC create community partnership

Two Quad-Cities learning institutions have joined together to create a community partnership.

Augustana College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have partnered to create Augustana Next, according to a release Tuesday from Augustana College.

“This community partnership creates a seamless path for students between two exceptional Quad-Cities colleges,” Augustana President Steve Bahls said. “The Quad-Cities needs to attract and keep bright students and their talents, and this opportunity aims to do just that.”

Through this partnership, students applying to EICC with the intention of completing an associate of arts degree may apply to Augustana at the same time. After completing their associates, they can continue to Augustana to complete their bachelor of arts degree.

The agreements allows EICC students to use Augustana's resources, including an ID card that allows them access to the library, databases, campus facilities, sports and extracurricular events and program evaluation software.

EICC students will also have access to an Augustana academic advisor to help them plan for the transition to Augustana. Two evening courses will also be available to EICC students at Augustana each academic year, offered at the EICC cost.