Augustana College, EICC create community partnership

Two Quad-Cities learning institutions have joined together to create a community partnership.
Augustana College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have partnered to create Augustana Next, according to a release Tuesday from Augustana College.
“This community partnership creates a seamless path for students between two exceptional Quad-Cities colleges,” Augustana President Steve Bahls said. “The Quad-Cities needs to attract and keep bright students and their talents, and this opportunity aims to do just that.”
Through this partnership, students applying to EICC with the intention of completing an associate of arts degree may apply to Augustana at the same time. After completing their associates, they can continue to Augustana to complete their bachelor of arts degree.
The agreements allows EICC students to use Augustana's resources, including an ID card that allows them access to the library, databases, campus facilities, sports and extracurricular events and program evaluation software.
EICC students will also have access to an Augustana academic advisor to help them plan for the transition to Augustana. Two evening courses will also be available to EICC students at Augustana each academic year, offered at the EICC cost.
“This partnership is all about providing our students an opportunity to further their education, right here in our community,” Dr. Joan Kindle, EICC’s vice chancellor for education and training said. “From the very beginning, students will be engaged with supportive services, student activities and classes at both campuses to assure a successful journey.”
There is no extra fee for dual application. Students may apply to Augustana during their first and second year of attending an EICC college, and an application does not obligate the student to attend or limit their ability to apply to other schools.
To schedule an interview, email Kirby Stockwell at kirbystockwell@augustana.edu.