Augustana College encouraging campus community to get COVID-19 booster

Augustana College is encouraging vaccinated members of its community to get the COVID-19 booster in anticipation of public health officials adding it to the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated.
Steve Bahls, the college’s president, spoke about the expectation during a briefing Wednesday about Augustana’s efforts to mitigate the COVID-19’s impact on its campus.
“We anticipate that the CDC will soon change its definition of fully vaccinated to include a requirement of boosters for those who are six months out from their original vaccination,” Bahls said.
When the definition is changed, Augustana will require those boosters, Bahls said.
“So get those boosters now if you are eligible,” Bahls said.
Vaccinations and boosters are effective in minimizing the effects of COVID-19, Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life, said.
“They help keep you out of the emergency room and the ICU,” Brooks said.
Mitigation strategies were still in place on campus, including limitations on gathering sizes and a mask requirement, Brooks said.
Brooks said that some face coverings are better than others for limiting the spread of coronavirus. For those wearing cloth masks, Brooks suggested double masking but said that was not a requirement as of Wednesday.
The college has ordered 10,000 KN95 masks and plans to make them available free to the campus community, Brooks said.
The college tested 155 people on Monday, almost all unvaccinated, and 18 students and two staff were positive, Bahls said.
Rock Island County health officials have reported 651 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, Bahls said. As of Monday, 91 people in the county were in the hospital because of the coronavirus.
“The number of hospitalizations is concerning to me and concerning to local healthcare partners,” Bahls said.
While patients are not being turned away with coronavirus hospitalizations at that level, the healthcare infrastructure was being strained by it, Bahls said.
Numbers in the Chicago area, where many Augustana students are from, were also high, he said.
“Public health officials from around the country report that more than 90% of those requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Bahls said.
Bahls asked unvaccinated members of the campus community to get vaccinated.
“We are proud of our 92% vaccination rate, but there is room for improvement,” Bahls said.