Augustana College encouraging students to stay home after Thanksgiving break

The college’s number of positive COVID-19 cases identified in its community have dropped each of the past four weeks, Brooks said. Four weeks ago, there were eight. That number is now four.

The total number of positive cases among students has been 26 this semester, he said.

Other pandemic-related numbers were also declining, he said. On Sept. 28, there were 74 students quarantined because of possible exposure to the coronavirus. That number is now 27.

Augustana’s safety measures and response to positive cases are allowing for face-to-face interactions to continue, but are only as effective as the compliance of the people expected to abide by them, he said.

“Please continue to keep up the great work,” he said.

Steve Bahls, the college’s president, said he appreciated the ongoing efforts of the campus community to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on Augustana.

“We have really pulled together to meet the challenges of this fall,” Bahls said.

He said, however, that there were still six weeks before Thanksgiving and that early success could breed complacency.