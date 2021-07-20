Augustana College ensures post-graduation wages with trial insurance program

Augustana College is offering insurance designed to guarantee a specific wage post-graduation as part of a pilot program.

Students who take part in the program are guaranteed the average income for their academic field during the first five years after they graduate from Augustana, according to an Augustana news release.

The program, the result of a partnership with Degree Insurance, is a trial — which Augustana claims to be the first in the nation — limited to the first 20 new transfer students who apply and are admitted between July 15 and Aug. 23 and who enroll for the fall semester of 2021, according to the release. It will not cost the college or the participating students.

The college said as an example, if a student graduates in a field where the average annual income is $60,000, but only makes $55,000 annually during that five-year period, the insurance would pay out a lump sum of $25,000 at the end of the period.

There are further eligibility requirements, the release states. The students who have the insurance must work in the United States after they graduate from Augustana.