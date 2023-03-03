A $10,000 grant will allow Augustana College to increase access to gender-affirming voice therapy for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.

Mary Lind, a 1972 communication sciences and disorders graduate, provided the grant to expand access to low-cost individual and group gender-affirming communication therapy through Augustana’s Barbara A. Roseman Center for Speech, Language, and Hearing.

Augustana professors began exploring this therapy in 2019. Last February, the Roseman Center launched a pilot project to offer group therapy at Clock, Inc., a Rock Island-based community center that serves LGBTQ+ individuals.

Prior to partnering with Clock, Laurel Williams - a Roseman Center clinical supervisor and communications sciences professor - said the center served between one or two transgender clients per semester—the center now averages eight to 12.

Eight participants between ages 14 to 50 are receiving group therapy and another four clients are seen individually.

Williams estimates the center has supported 25-30 transgender clients since 2020. She said people often misconstrue this therapy as individuals simply seeking to modify the pitch of their voice.

“Gender-affirming therapy looks at all aspects of communication: voice, resonance, articulation, expressive language, body language,” she said in a news release. “It helps clients identify the communication skills they want to modify so they can communicate in a way that better aligns with their gender identity.”

Williams said this therapy increases safety, access and confidence so clients can fully participate in their daily lives, and that partnering with Clock greatly increased awareness of these services.

“Transgender health care saves lives and creates a more inclusive world,” she said. “That is the primary reason why this work is important.”

The increased access comes at a time when many other states, including Iowa, are limiting access. Gender-affirming therapy is often not covered by insurance, and private practice fees make it out of reach for most clients. The services are also not widely available in the Quad-Cities region, and many college campus clinics only offer limited services.

In addition to providing a valuable resource to transgender individuals, Augustana's program aims to prepare graduate and undergraduate students to provide safe, inclusive and well-informed services.

Using a small portion of the grant, Clock, Inc. will also provide “Transgender 101” training to help faculty and students develop cultural competence toward the transgender population.

