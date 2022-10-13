Augustana College flaunts "what's new" during homecoming week 2022

Augustana College is taking advantage of homecoming week to draw attention to new initiatives.

A new take on homecoming court Last year, Augustana changed the format of its homecoming court to be gender-inclusive. The reasoning? Homecoming committee members and students alike felt it made more sense to crown the candidate yielding the most votes for each class, and felt gender was an unnecessary factor that may prevent students from seeing themselves on stage. “The idea of making it gender-neutral started last year. We continued with the idea as we felt it made more sense anyways," junior Jared Slusher said. "The idea of homecoming court at Augustana is to recognize people who the student body thinks represents the school as a whole. This concerns their values, morals, and ideals." Slusher, who serves as Augustana Homecoming Co-Chair, said gender had nothing to do with the aforementioned factors. "It is such a simple but important way for everyone on campus to feel more represented and heard,” he said. This year's homecoming royalty at Augustana were seniors Isabelle Jordan of Lake Zurich, Ill., and Hannah Knuth of Rock Island. Jordan is studying English education and middle-grades English, and Knuth is studying art history and communication studies.

Case in point: Augie is hosting an open house of its new varsity esports facility from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, located in the lower level of the Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave. in Rock Island.

Just a year old this fall, the varsity esports has a current roster of 52.

"Augustana gave me the opportunity and resources to create this program from scratch," said head coach and program director Joe Loomis, who previously coached esports at Carroll University in Waukesha, Wis. "Not only to show off to students on campus, but a program that can go throughout the country and internationally to show off Augustana for what it is."

Esports first was offered as an extracurricular club at the college in 2017. Since becoming Augustana's 29th varsity sport and first gender-inclusive team, Loomis said, the shift from 'club-status' speaks to the growth of collegiate esports.

The new "Vikings Esports Center" features 20 PC gaming stations, three gaming console stations, a broadcast studio, kitchenette and small group meeting spaces. Augustana esports athletes can also boast custom Spectrum gaming desks and ergonomic gaming chairs.

"Having dedicated stations for our sport-game players was very important to us and just developing a space that's comfortable," Loomis said. "The broadcast studio was another big piece to our facility, for our shoutcasters to share what our students are doing to the world. Whether it's parents or people on campus wanting to watch our players play — we need that opportunity to showcase what they're doing."

As the team settles into the new space for their debut season, Loomis looks forward to more growth.

"High school esports associations have done wonderfully, so this creates a recruiting pool for those students. It's also prompting more to do esports at the next level; we're giving them the chance to pursue their dreams while doing something they love," he said. "We had 15 in our first recruiting class, which was exciting. Some were the first of our program's scholarship athletes, and we're diligently recruiting class No. 2 for fall 2023."

Fall seasons typically run from the beginning of September to the end of December. Spring seasons run from the end of January to early May.

Augustana esports practices include game play, which involve skill-development drills, video review and scrimmages, physical training and mental health exercises.

"One thing we pride ourselves on is our body, mind and spirit approach with our athletes. People often question if esports players are athletes, and I truly believe all of our students are," Loomis said. "We're very similar to a traditional sport, but instead of being on a field, we're sitting behind a computer screen."

His athletes complete one team workout per week and are required to do another workout on their own.

"Our athletes are cognitive athletes; the healthier an individual is, the more efficient their brains will work," he said. "We talk about several mental-health topics, ranging from resilience to positive self-talk and focus, things that will benefit them not only in the game, but in life.

"We have a very young team — we'll only graduate 10 this year — so it's exciting to know that we have 40-ish athletes that will continue on together," he said. "The other cool thing about our program is we represent eight different countries. It's really cool to see them come together; there's some uniqueness in how games are played in different regions. It's fun to watch, but it also gives us a bit of a competitive edge as we develop strategies ... we're seeing a lot of success in our different teams, several still have unblemished records as we move to Week 4."

Senior Kyle King has was part of Augustana's esports club before it was officially sanctioned as a varsity sport — nevertheless, he's enjoyed seeing the group transform.

"We went from playing in a small house — which I think was used as a transitional living area on campus — with only six computers to the facility we have now," King said. "Having Joe as director now adds more of that professionalism, especially with recruiting and scholarships ... we're getting more talent in here and putting our brand on the map."

An Overwatch player, King now serves as a team captain. Though he'll graduate a semester early, he still looks forward to being a leader for younger players this fall season.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the team performs and progresses this season," he said. "I guess I won't be able to see the 'end result,' but I'm excited to just have fun and the competition."

Embarking on new courses

During Friday homecoming activities, Augustana will host a session on its new academic programs at 3 p.m. in the Denkmann Memorial Building, located in Wallenberg Hall on campus.

New offerings include:

Film and new media major.

Disability minor.

Integrative medicine minor.

The college previously offered an entertainment and media minor, redesigning it into a film and new media major within its theater-arts department.

"The nature of the film industry is that it draws talent from a wealth of disciplines, from accounting and finance to creative writing and theater," Dr. Jennifer Popple, assistant professor of theater arts, said in an Augustana news release detailing the programs.

Students in this major will take courses in business, communications, writing and design in addition to film and media courses.

The disability minor focuses on health disparities experienced by many disabled people and a lack of understanding by professionals. The program would namely benefit students in pre-health professions, according to Dr. Catherine Webb, assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders.

"Despite a large number of people with disabilities, the majority of non-disabled people are not knowledgeable about the social, structural and medical barriers faced by people with disabilities," she said in the news release.

Philosophy professor Dr. Heidi Storl said the new experiential integrative medicine minor was the result of several conversations between faculty and upper-level students in pre-professional health or science programs.

"Many expressed that it'd be nice to have more humanities courses related to their science or pre-professional majors," she said, adding that faculty sent out a survey to gauge interest. "Eighty-seven percent of students indicated that they'd be interested in pursuing such a program, and that's all the evidence we needed. It's really important to have student-initiated programs and interest ... this responds to that as well."

To prepare students to serve as health practitioners for individuals and their communities, Storl said, the minor will integrate humanities to help address the "whole person."

"The approach to biomedical sciences is based on a very traditional mode, with an emphasis on bodily and physical care of well-being," she said. "It's more the case now that whole-person care improves quality of life and well being, not just physical. Humanities can help address the body and mind and spirit. It also draws in the community in which one finds oneself, which makes a difference in areas with food deserts, water or air quality issues...those factors must be taken into account when considering one's overall health."

The program — initially funded via a starter grant from the nationally-endowed Humanities Connections — includes an internship program with UnityPoint Health, focused on ethics and community outreach.

"I'm excited that all students will start from a common ground, move to a series of courses on theoretical, ethical and social skill building and will then will provide deliverables which could make a difference to those in the Quad-Cities community," Storl said.