Augustana College gets into the movie-making business

Filmmaking careers aren't just for graduates of big-name coast-side colleges anymore.

Beginning next academic year, students at Augustana College will be able to major and minor in film through Augie's new Department of Theatre and Film. The program aims to create a more robust film scene in the Quad-Cities while contributing to Illinois' expanding film and media production industry.

Augustana made the announcement in its Brunner Theatre Center on Wednesday, where Wendy Hilton-Morrow, vice president of academic affairs, delivered opening remarks.

Here, she compared a camera to a pen: "In and of itself, it's merely a tool. You need to have somebody with a creative mind, who has something powerful to say, using that tool to be of any value," Hilton-Morrow said. "I'm not sure the extent to which people are aware of how important the film industry has become in Illinois. As film continues to grow in the state, there are growing job opportunities here."

She already is aware of students who intend to switch to the new film major.

"Even if students decide their ultimate career path is not in film production, the skills they learn can be used in so many different careers," she said.

A glimpse at the current Quad-Cities film scene: The Quad-Cities film industry is growing on both sides of the Mississippi River. “Quiet Place” writers and Quad-Cities natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are set to open a combined movie theater and social space called The Last Picture House at 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport. The theater will show everything from summer blockbusters to cult classics and foreign films, and 35mm projection of old productions that can't be seen any other way. The rooftop will offer chances for outdoor screenings when weather allows. The city of Rock Island is also developing a Quad-Cities Regional Film Office with Two Rivers & Associates, headed by 30-year film industry veteran Doug Miller, to boost the local film industry, which would in turn positively impact the hospitality and tourism industries. One of the target goals of the Quad-Cities Regional Film Office's work is to have a seven-figure-budget film produced in the area every other year, Miller previously told The Quad-City Times. Contributed by Brooklyn Draisey, lifestyles reporter.

Associate professor Jennifer Popple gave an overview of theatre at Augustana, including the fact that alumni Kelli and Esltin Feigley moved their production company, "Fresh Films," onto campus from Chicago in 2016, embarking upon a professional relationship with Augie.

"Over the next four years, the Feigleys were integral to helping with our first certificate program and then an experiential minor in entertainment media," Popple said. "The minor has grown substantially every single year, and it's brought in a number of interesting students — domestically and internationally — and Fresh Films' unique internship opportunities helped with that growth."

Augustana began exploring a production-based film program with help and support from the Illinois Film Office, the program's proposal was approved last year.

"I'm so thrilled to say that, after a robust international search for the best person to direct the program, we were able to hire professor Stacy Barton," Popple said. "And I can't sing her praises enough. Stacy is an award-winning script writer, indie filmmaker and Emmy-nominated former TV producer."

Prior to her Augustana debut, Barton created a production program at Metropolitan State University of Denver. Her areas of expertise include short and feature-length narrative fiction and documentary films, among many others.

"The thing I loved about Augustana was their strong liberal-arts mission," Barton said. "I always knew I wanted to be part of a liberal-arts tradition (and) to train the whole-istic filmmaker, where they learn the entire process — start to finish, over and over — and become experts by doing that.

"More importantly, I wanted to be in an arts program. I'm going to be able to teach and mentor students to express themselves as film artists, versus a more commercial venture."

What Barton most looks forward to is seeing the types of stories students create as well-rounded media makers.

"One thing I've noticed about Augustana students is they're incredibly ambitious," she said. "I think with film students, knowing the full gamut of the production process lends itself so they can step into whatever specialization they want and be stronger for that."

Barton is also excited to see how Augustana's international student population tells stories, "... not only here in the Quad-Cities or Augustana, but stories related to their own ethnicity or homeland," she said.

"About 25% of the entertainment-media minors, some of whom will convert to film, are international. In talking with some of them, they're interested in Hollywood films, they're interested in documentaries, so what I'm most excited about is to really see their point of view play out."

Augustana's film facilities include an LED lighting grid, dynamic background sets, ultra definition professional camcorders and other production equipment. Film students can also look forward to a new iMac lab and classroom.

Professor of theatre arts, Jeff Coussens, read a statement on behalf of Peter Hawley, director of the Illinois Film Office, who was unable to attend the event announcing the new program. The statement centered on Illinois' long history of film production, highlighting how the industry continues to grow.

"Perhaps you were unaware that Charlie Chaplin made his first American films in Illinois," Coussens said. "By the end of 2024, we predict film production in Illinois will be a $1 billion industry."

And the only way to grow the industry is to build more film infrastructure, he said.

"This new film program is an ideal way to grow our own indigenous film community; not only here in the Quad-Cities, but across the state," Coussens said.

Barton said she "can't wait" to help build the Quad-City film scene, brainstorming events, such as film festivals, screenings and contests.

"We're really excited about this new program. The future is looking super bright," she said. "So lights, camera, action!"