Augustana College health clinic to open Tuesday

Augustana College’s new health clinic is scheduled to officially open Tuesday.

The Augustana Convenient Care Clinic will be managed by Genesis Health System, and is in a house at 3410 9 ½ Ave., Rock Island, according to an Augustana news release. The property is owned by the college.

The clinic staff will be able to treat or test for basic injuries and ailments, including sprains, cuts, pneumonia and strep throat.

COVID-19 testing will also be available as needed with a referral from a healthcare provider.

Planning for the clinic began about three years ago and the release credited the college’s public health students and faculty at the time with getting the project started.

Augustana’s classes began Monday, and the college has a plan designed to minimize the effect of the coronavirus on campus, available online on the college's website.

