Augustana College conducted a large-scale emergency preparedness drill Thursday morning, featuring local law enforcement personnel, fire units and first-responders.

Tom Phillis, chief of police for the Rock Island college, said 27 emergency response personnel were involved.

"Realistic training is an important component in the preparation to respond in a crisis. The exercise today demonstrates the partnership and collaboration we have as emergency responders to protect our Quad-City community," he said. "We're pleased about how this morning's drill unfolded."

Phillis said the college is, "grateful" for the opportunity to coordinate with the Rock Island Police Department (RIPD) and other local agencies, which included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and Rock Island Fire Department, along with campus police and public safety.

"This experience was valuable for area first responders, as well as the more than 50 representatives from campus who participated," Phillis said. "Each year, we create a new scenario with different areas to practice. In the past, we have created scenarios of a residence hall rife, hazardous chemical release, etc. … The scenario today involved tactical police movements."

Thursday's drill took place at the Ryden House, along 34th Street and 10th Avenue. This area was blocked off during the drill, and several students trekking across campus Thursday were redirected by Augie public safety staff.

Five officers, suited in tactical gear, patrolled the site as they would a real-life emergency situation. Off-duty officers from Moline and the Sheriff's office acted as role players.

"With full-scale scenario training events such as these, we make every effort to train as real-to-life as possible," Rock Island Deputy Chief Timothy McCloud said. "Command personnel were able to evaluate potential responses and approaches and were able to deploy resources into strategic positions as the scenario dictated."

Simulating a rescue operation, one officer escorted an "actor" out of the building. They were met outside by a paramedic unit and ambulance, which drove off with the faux victim.

"Overall, we were very pleased with the results of today's training and the opportunity we had to cooperate with other local departments," McCloud said.

An "all clear" was issued to campus around 10:30 a.m.

Though drills like Thursday's take place at least once annually, campus safety is a top priority for Augie officials year-round, college officials emphasized.

"We take part in various other emergency preparedness (training) throughout the year," college spokeswoman Nicole Lauer said. "We feel it's important to be prepared at all times."

Lauer said Augie follows the "all-hazards" emergency planning approach.

"We take a multi-pronged approach to ensure that we are prepared in the event of any situation," she said. "We remain continuously in touch with law enforcement to ensure our policies and procedures are up-to-date and continue to refine our process."

The all-hazards approach designates specific roles to individuals on-campus, such as the president's cabinet, Lauer said.

"It was very much an opportunity for us to practice our communications efforts; what kind of messaging we would have in place, what kinds of measures and support will be put in place for students and families who are going to be seeking information," she said. "Our primary focus would be anyone who is on campus — students, faculty, anyone who is near the area — that is our absolute first priority."

Additional messaging would go to families and other concerned parties as a lesser priority.

The college sent out multiple Augie Alerts — the college's text, voice and email alert system — to give students prior notice of the drill.

"We want students to know that they are a part of this process. We as staff, cabinet and other members of campus, work on these steps," Lauer said. "But they are also our partners in this process of being emergency-aware."

Photos: Rock Island Police conducts emergency drill at Augustana College