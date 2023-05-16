W. Kent Barnds will be Augustana College's new executive vice president for strategy and innovation.

Barnds, who has previously served as executive vice president of external relations, will now oversee enrollment management functions and lead the college's institutional strategic planning efforts. He began his career at Augustana in 2005 as the vice president of enrollment.

His new role will also prioritize recruiting and retaining students from across the globe, maintaining a high-quality student experience and strengthening philanthropic support.

College President Andrea Talentino said Barnds will continue to provide bold leadership and vision for Augustana by fostering campus innovations and cultivating new institutional partnerships.

“Kent has been essential in identifying leading-edge and innovative higher education strategies and we aim to give him the space to do even more of that important work,” she said in an Augie press release. “A commitment to strategic thinking is absolutely essential to the long-term success of colleges like Augustana and by reappointing Kent we are showing just how important that is.”

Barnds will continue serving as the vice president of admissions, financial aid and communication and marketing, but will no longer oversee advancement. Augustana will launch a search for a new vice president of advancement this summer, to assume duties in January.

Of Barnds' 18 years of service at Augustana, he's most recently led the college in reaching a record number of new students intending to enroll for the 2023-2024 school year.

Other milestones include:

Leading the task force that developed the vision for the Gerber Center for Student Life

Co-authoring the Augustana 2020 strategic plan

Cultivating the Gerber gift and developing the "Augustana Possible" vision

Co-chairing the Presidential Transition Committee

“I am eager to continue the work of stewarding Augustana in its work of developing excellent students who go on to become the professionals and leaders the world needs,” Barnds said. “Augustana continues to be a leader, both on campus and around the world, and I’m proud to contribute to this diverse and rich environment.”

To learn more about Barnds, read the full announcement at Augie's online News Center.

