Augustana College opens new health and athletics center

Augustana College on Monday officially opened its latest addition to the campus: the Peter J. Lindberg, M.D., Center for Health and Human Performance.
The Lindberg Center houses the college’s kinesiology and public health programs. It is also equipped with an indoor swimming pool that will be used by college athletes, including the new men’s and women’s water polo teams.
“It is our hope and prayer that this building will shape generations of Augustana College students as they grow in mind, body and spirit,” Augustana College President Steven Bahls said Monday during a ribbon cutting for the new center.
The center’s namesake was a 1961 graduate of Augustana. He went to medical school at the University of Chicago. His professional career was largely at Los Alamos Medical Center, in Los Alamos, N.M.; then he went to work for Albuquerque’s New Mexico Cancer Center. He also served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s after completing school.
“He had a deep, deep interest in holistic health and lived a life that represents the very best of a liberally educated person” Bahls said. “He spent his career helping thousands of persons and patients as an oncologist.”
The center is located on 7th Avenue at 35th Street on the northern portion of the campus.
It is a 52,000-square-foot building that cost $18 million, according to the college. Its academic and administrative spaces include five classrooms, two laboratories, study areas and offices for the swimming and water polo teams.
The pool has 10 lanes, is 7 feet deep and includes a diving well. There is room for 250 people in the surrounding seating.
“Just as Dr. Lindberg ’s life touched so many lives, so will this building,” Bahls said.
Though the building opened Monday, there was still some work under way. The pool was unfinished.
College spokeswoman Kirby Stockwell said it was expected to be complete by October.
The funding for the center included a $10 million donation from the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation, Stockwell said. The other $8 million was raised through other donors and alumni.