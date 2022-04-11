Augustana College President Emeritus Dr. Thomas Tredway has died

Augustana College President Emeritus Dr. Thomas Tredway died Sunday.

He was 86.

Tredway worked at the college for 39 years, starting in 1964. He was named president in 1975 and served in that role for 28 years.

"From the time he joined the faculty in 1964, through his five years as dean and especially during his 28 years as president, Tom Tredway left an indelible mark on this college," President Steve Bahls said in a statement. "His leadership made steadfast Augustana's commitment to the liberal arts and sciences.

The college library, built under his watch, was renamed in his honor in 2003.

Arrangements are being made for a campus memorial service.

This story will be updated.

