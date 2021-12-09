Augustana College receives $2 million anonymous donation

A $2 million, anonymous donation to Augustana College will be devoted to ongoing improvements to the college's Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.
The building, 3701 7th Ave., Rock Island, is the home of Augustana's music, music education and art history programs. It also holds performance spaces.
The building is in the initial phase of a three-phase renovation and the donation will allow the college to continue into the second phase, according to a news release. The work includes upgrades to Bergendoff's teaching, practice, performance and office spaces.
In total, the renovation project is expected to total $12-13 million, and about $5 million has yet to be raised, according to the release.
