 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Augustana College receives $2 million anonymous donation
0 Comments
topical alert

Augustana College receives $2 million anonymous donation

  • 0
012219-mda-nws-leak-01.jpg

Old Main on the campus of Augustana College in January of 2019. The college received a $2 million anonymous donation.

 TODD MIZENER

A $2 million, anonymous donation to Augustana College will be devoted to ongoing improvements to the college's Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

The building, 3701 7th Ave., Rock Island, is the home of Augustana's music, music education and art history programs. It also holds performance spaces.

The building is in the initial phase of a three-phase renovation and the donation will allow the college to continue into the second phase, according to a news release. The work includes upgrades to Bergendoff's teaching, practice, performance and office spaces.

In total, the renovation project is expected to total $12-13 million, and about $5 million has yet to be raised, according to the release.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos talks voting rights

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News