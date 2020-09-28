Augustana College restrictions continue

Augustana College is urging its community to remain vigilant as classes continue under COVID-19’s cloud.
“We owe the campus community abundant thanks for the way you have worked together to keep Augustana open and thriving,” Steve Bahls, the college’s president, said during a Monday afternoon update on the college’s coronavirus response.
He said that, though he was thanking and praising the campus for its response to the pandemic, Augustana’s stakeholders had to continue following safety measures.
“It’s simply not a time to become complacent and relax our efforts,” Bahls said.
He reminded students to keep their social circles and gatherings small, use face coverings and maintain proper distance between each other.
There has been an expected small increase in cases as the semester continues, Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life, said. The number of cases was still relatively small.
Restrictions Augustana has had in place remained unchanged Monday. They included a restriction on visiting The District in downtown Rock Island.
Augustana released these numbers as part of Monday’s update:
-- There were 13 people who have exhibited symptoms or had a positive test. Of these, eight were isolated at Augustana.
-- Another 74 people have been quarantined after close contact with someone exhibiting symptoms or getting a positive test result. Of these, 42 were quarantined on campus.
-- No students were sequestered as of Monday because of close contact with suspected but unconfirmed cases.
