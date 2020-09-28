Augustana College restrictions continue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Augustana College is urging its community to remain vigilant as classes continue under COVID-19’s cloud.

“We owe the campus community abundant thanks for the way you have worked together to keep Augustana open and thriving,” Steve Bahls, the college’s president, said during a Monday afternoon update on the college’s coronavirus response.

He said that, though he was thanking and praising the campus for its response to the pandemic, Augustana’s stakeholders had to continue following safety measures.

“It’s simply not a time to become complacent and relax our efforts,” Bahls said.

He reminded students to keep their social circles and gatherings small, use face coverings and maintain proper distance between each other.

There has been an expected small increase in cases as the semester continues, Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life, said. The number of cases was still relatively small.