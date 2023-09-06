Augustana College is looking for 30 or more participants for a remote counseling program for people with tinnitus, a hearing disorder that causes ringing in one or both ears.

Augie's "Tinnitus Activities Treatment–Online" program consists of video-recorded counseling sessions that focus on the causes, prevalence, mechanisms and reactions to tinnitus.

Participants will engage in six weekly remote sessions that include homework activities, follow-up quizzes and online activities.

Study director Dr. Ann Perreau, professor of communication sciences and disorders and coordinator of Augie's Audiology Clinic, said the program will provide patients with education and strategies on concentration, sleep, thoughts, emotions and communications.

“These activities both help participants learn about the impact of tinnitus in their lives and help us as researchers to gain invaluable information to seek remedies for this hearing disorder,” she said. “We hope to offer participants support and make strides in improving the treatment of tinnitus for all who experience it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, about 15 to 20% of individuals suffer from tinnitus, but the disorder particularly common in older adults. Age-related hearing loss, circulatory issues and ear injuries are all possible causes of tinnitus.

For more information or to sign up, visit the HEAR-T Lab website at https://tinyurl.com/hv9bybtu.

Augie's Roseman Center for Speech, Language and Hearing, located in Brodahl Hall, 761 34th St. in Rock Island, houses the HEAR-T (Hearing + Tinnitus) Lab.

