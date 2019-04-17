Augustana President Steven Bahls speaks Wednesday at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Augustana Executive Director of Career Development Laura Kestner-Ricketts speaks Wednesday at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Lindsey Swain listens to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Augustana President Steven Bahls speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Augustana President Steven Bahls speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Augustana Executive Vice President Kent Barnds speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Augustana President Steven Bahls speaks Wednesday at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Augustana Executive Director of Career Development Laura Kestner-Ricketts speaks Wednesday at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Lindsey Swain listens to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Augustana President Steven Bahls speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Augustana President Steven Bahls speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Augustana Executive Vice President Kent Barnds speaks Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Local business owners and Augustana College faculty and students listen to speakers Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Augustana College in Rock Island. Augustana College held a discussion with local business owners to discuss Augustana graduates finding work in the Quad Cities.
Around 12 percent of Augustana College graduates stay in the Quad-Cities after commencement; as part of the Q2030 initiative, one of the college’s priorities is increasing graduate retention by 15 percent.
Part of making that happen is having “honest dialogue” with business and community leaders about how to prepare the next generation of leaders for the Quad-Cities, college President Steve Bahls said Wednesday during the second annual Augustana College-Quad Cities Leaders Breakfast.
“It’s important to meet the needs of the community,” Bahls said. He is one of the three chairs of the Q2030 initiative, which seeks to “grow talent, jobs, investments and economic opportunity for all who call the Quad-Cities home,” according to its website.
In addition to learning what skills employers are looking for, Bahls said he hoped the breakfast would assist employers in anticipating which students are “coming down the pipeline,” noting that while graduating seniors are millennials, incoming freshmen are part of Generation Z. One of the biggest changes, he said, was anticipating an increasing number of students — and future employees — struggling with anxiety.
“We’re scrambling to keep up with that,” he said. “You’re going to see extraordinary people with tremendous talent who have high levels of anxiety. … We’re going to have to help them learn out to cope.”
Laura Kestner-Ricketts, executive director of career and professional development, encouraged the attendees to discuss aspects of “career readiness” in small groups alongside college staff to help them understand what skills and experiences new graduates should be equipped with before their first job.
“You need to teach them your specific field, but they should have these basic skills,” she said, referring to “soft skills,” such as leadership, oral and written communication skills and critical thinking.
Insight — a magazine for the business executive, owner, and innovator. In-depth insights into the Quad-Cities business landscape, with expert columnists and trends affecting your business. Sign up for the next mailed edition of Insight, for exclusive content from top-level executives on the direction of our region and economic outlook.