Augustana College tightening COVID-19 restrictions

Augustana College will be tightening its COVID-19 restrictions to align with Illinois’ recent response to the pandemic in the northwestern part of the state.
Illinois has ordered further restrictions for the area that includes Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties. Those restrictions include a ban on indoor dining or services for bars and restaurants and limited outdoor dining. Gatherings, when they are allowed, are limited to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity — whichever is less.
The new restrictions go into effect Wednesday and are expected to last at least two weeks. Schools and polling places are exempt.
“Because evidence from the Quad-Cities and elsewhere indicates that not all establishments are responding to this public health crisis in a responsible manner, we will be enforcing these rules ourselves,” Kai Swanson, the special assistant of Steve Bahls, the college’s president, said during a Monday update.
Students will continue to be subject to quarantine and possible disciplinary action if they are observed inside restaurants or bars, he said. Employees are also being asked to abide by the guidelines regardless of the state in which they live.
“We have as a campus community performed incredibly well,” Swanson said.
Swanson said he has every reason to believe the care and accountability the members of the campus community have shown to each other will continue through the end of the semester.
As of Monday, after 10 weeks of surveillance testing and self reporting, the total number of positive cases on campus since August is 75, Wes Brooks, Augustana’s vice president and dean of student life, said. Of these, 61 were students and 14 were employees.
Kirk D. Anderson, the chief financial officer and vice president of administration, said a dining services management employee tested positive during surveillance testing last week. The person was not involved in food preparation.
Contact tracing led to several more dining service employees being quarantined, Anderson said. The facilities were also subjected to a deep clean Sunday night.
The college has also implemented a new telehealth service for students designed to help them with their mental and physical health, Keri Rursch, the college’s assistant vice president of communications and marketing, said. It is in addition to health services and counseling already available to them.
“It is free and it is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for Augustana students,” she said.
