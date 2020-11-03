Augustana College tightening COVID-19 restrictions

Augustana College will be tightening its COVID-19 restrictions to align with Illinois’ recent response to the pandemic in the northwestern part of the state.

Illinois has ordered further restrictions for the area that includes Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties. Those restrictions include a ban on indoor dining or services for bars and restaurants and limited outdoor dining. Gatherings, when they are allowed, are limited to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity — whichever is less.

The new restrictions go into effect Wednesday and are expected to last at least two weeks. Schools and polling places are exempt.

“Because evidence from the Quad-Cities and elsewhere indicates that not all establishments are responding to this public health crisis in a responsible manner, we will be enforcing these rules ourselves,” Kai Swanson, the special assistant of Steve Bahls, the college’s president, said during a Monday update.

Students will continue to be subject to quarantine and possible disciplinary action if they are observed inside restaurants or bars, he said. Employees are also being asked to abide by the guidelines regardless of the state in which they live.

“We have as a campus community performed incredibly well,” Swanson said.