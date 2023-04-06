Next week, Augustana College will welcome authors Ilya Kaminsky and Katie Farris as part of the school's annual River Readings series.

This free, public event will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, in Wallenberg Hall, located on the second floor of the Denkmann Memorial Building on campus.

Kaminsky and Farris, both award-winning poets and translators, will read there work at the event in celebration of National Poetry Month.

Augie's River Readings series brings literary artists from around the country to campus each year. These writers of poetry, fiction and literary nonfiction also meet with students to discuss their work and careers.

Kaminsky and Farris are a married couple residing in New Jersey. Between the two, they have published five volumes of widely acclaimed poetry.

Farris will read from her collection released April 4, "Standing in the Forest of Being Alive." Kaminsky will read from his book "Deaf Republic," which was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award for Poetry.

Kaminsky was born in the former Soviet Union — one of his most famous works, "Deaf Republic," is a collection of poems centered on using silence as a way to speak out against war. The book — which he will present at the 2023 River Readings — was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award for Poetry.

Farris will read from her newest book, "Standing in the Forest of Being Alive," at the event. This collection of poems details her experience battling cancer; poet Victoria Chang praised it as a "gorgeous self-elegy" where she "engages in a power struggle with mortality."

Farris has received many awards for her work, including the Pushcart Prize, Orison Prize, and the Anne Halley Prize from Massachusetts Review.

For more information on Kaminsky and Farris, visit https://www.augustana.edu/arts/river-readings. For questions regarding the River Readings series, contact Rebecca Wee at rebeccawee@augustana.edu or (309)-794-7242.

