ROCK ISLAND — Moments before the start of the school year Tuesday, Augustana College unveiled a 22,000-square-foot expansion to the Hanson Hall of Science.
Four stories tall and circular, the new structure cost $8.5 million. It houses classrooms, offices and labs in science-related fields, including environmental studies, physics and neuroscience.
In an unveiling ceremony outside Hanson Hall Tuesday morning, university leaders touted how the building was “truly designed with learning in mind,” as put by Wendy Hilton-Morrow, provost, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college.
New classrooms were built for change and dynamic use. First-floor lecture halls have whiteboard-painted walls and personal dry-erase boards on each desk. In some classrooms, power outlets fall from the ceiling for easy student access.
Throughout the building, tables and desks have wheels so they can be moved and rearranged. In the fourth-floor geospatial lab, classroom tabletops have large pop-up monitors where students can screen videos or display their work.
“Students coming out of K-12 are used to having more flexibility,” said Hilton-Morrow in an interview after the ceremony. The dynamic and adaptable new space is "meeting their needs.”
The circular facade was designed in a modern style with large glass windows that peer into the heart of campus. Students and faculty already have expressed interest in working out of the space.
“It is most likely the nicest teaching space on campus,” said Augustana President Steve Bahls before a crowd of about 40 outside Hanson Hall.
The ceremony began just half an hour before the start of the first classes of the school year.
Elizabeth Rath, a junior studying biology and pre-nursing, was one of two students selected to hold the ribbon for the opening ceremony.
“It’s amazing,” Rath said after the ceremony. “Seeing that we have updated labs is amazing because it will give us so many opportunities to expand our education and be the top of the class against other schools.”
Last week, Black Hawk College in Moline unveiled its own expanded facility, the $18 million renovation and addition to Building 1. Black Hawk President Tim Wynes called the new facilities “just as good, just as flexible, and just as great learning environments as what Augie has to offer.”
The Hanson expansion is a modest yet aesthetic contribution to the face of the campus. More than a mere recruitment tool, the facility is expected to become a hub for current students and faculty.
“I’m definitely going to hang out and do my homework here, even without going to class,” Wrath said. “It’s a great science-related area for people to get together and have great discussions.”
Faculty offices come with postcard-esque views of campus, including the historic Denkmann Memorial Building and the campus quad.
Some faculty members balked at the idea of moving to a new office — until they saw the new facilities.
“These facilities are very well set to allow us, in environmental studies, to do the kinds of projects with students we’ve always wanted to do while having everything right nearby,” said C. Kevin Geedey, a professor of biology. “We can take students immediately from discussion room to a room where they can work on mapping and GIS (geographic information system) projects to a room where they can do benchtop laboratory work, and it’s all right there in the same place.”
Geedey is teaching an environmental studies capstone as well as a course in general ecology.
“Environmental studies is growing very quickly, which is very exciting to see,” he said.
Careers in science and technology are expected to grow over the coming decades. By 2023, the jobs in scientific services will grow by 3.0% in the Quad-Cities region, according to projections from the Bi-State Regional Commission.
Change can be glacial at large institutions such as Augustana. Multi-year projects like the Hanson expansion are aimted at helping the school get ahead of the curve.
“This will be a place for students, working closely with faculty, to learn together today so they can become the leaders of tomorrow,” said Hilton-Morrow. “You want a space where students can imagine themselves at home.”