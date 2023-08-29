Augustana College welcomed its largest number of international students to campus this week, with 192 students representing 35 different countries.

Upon arriving at the Quad-Cities International Airport on Monday, the first-year students were met by Augie's Global Ambassadors — seven returning international students who support first-year international students with the transition.

Global Ambassadors undergo a two-week orientation before the school year begins. From there, they act as mentors to the first-year international students and organize events and opportunities for the rest of the year.

Two first-year students from Nepal — Summer Pandey, 20, and Ishan Pyakurel 18 — say the GAs have been helpful and welcoming since arriving to the United States.

"When I missed my first flight, I was called by a GA and she helped me a lot," Pandey said. "Settling into America has been pretty easy so far."

The warm welcome was appreciated after an exhausting flight for many.

"The fact that all of the Augustana people were waiting at the airport was really sweet," Pyakurel said. "It was a very smooth transition after that, people were really helpful moving in and carrying bags."

The two also agreed on their first impressions of campus, though Pyakurel wishes the Quad-Cities was more walkable.

"Augustana is a really beautiful place," Pandey said. "It feels really nice and connected to nature, like Nepal was, so it feels like home."

He will run 100-meter sprints for Augie's track team and looks forward to the upcoming season — coming off a gap year, he's nervous about "getting back into the flow of things."

Aitana Garcia, an 18-year-old from Spain, is also navigating some nerves on the academic side.

"I'm excited to start my classes and schedule, learning about what I'm truly interested in and everything," she said. "At the same time, that's also kind of what scares me. I'm pretty good at English, but I'm scared I'm not going to 'get everything' in class correctly. The language barrier can still be a bit challenging, so it scares me to not do as good in a class as I could do."

Xong Sony Yang, director of Augie's Office of International Student and Scholar Services, sees the GAs as a year-long leadership program for international students.

"They're just learning some great professional developments to really take along with them," said Yang. "Not only are they part of the welcome team … they're also the ones teaching these international students to become self-sufficient and resilient."

Case in point: On Tuesday, the GAs taught the first-year students how to navigate and board Quad Cities MetroLINK before taking them on a Target run to buy essentials.

Garcia said she was excited for her first Target run, even snapping a photo before entering.

"My friends were like, 'Oh my god, you're going to Target?'" she said. "You'd always see it in movies, shows or YouTube videos (in Spain), and now I'm actually one of those people shopping here."

The GAs also lead first-year students through job searching, how to apply for a Social Security number and other tasks.

"They're putting on programs once a month with the new international students to make sure they're committed, not only with Augustana, but also with the Quad-City community," Yang said.

"When I first came here, so many things were so new to me," said Sophomore Sambriddhi Pandey, now a lead GA from Nepal. "I feel like it can be a very difficult situation for anyone, but the GAs made me feel like it's OK to not know certain things," she said.

That guidance, to Pandey, was important during her college transition — even for small things, like adjusting her dorm room's air conditioning.

"My GA was so helpful to me," she said. "She's one of the reasons I wanted to become one and help others."

Many first-year students take comfort in having the GAs on campus to lean on.

"Having everyone to support me and help me adjust to this life, that feels really nice," said Nhi Nguyen, a 17-year-old from Vietnam. "So far, it's been great. I've met really friendly people here … I'm excited to meet new people."

Some first-year students — like Pyakurel and Garcia — are interested in becoming a GA next year already.

"At first, I was scared that I was going to be alone and no one would talk to me … I never felt alone at all," Garcia said. "It's definitely something like I would love in the future, and I would love to be 'that person' to someone else."

Pandey's advice to the first-years? Don't be afraid to ask for anything.

"You just have to be brave enough, strong enough and not hesitant to ask any questions because we're (GAs) always here," she said. "It's OK to get new experiences, it's OK to stumble on things — you're just going to learn and grow from them."